Limerick native Pat Ryan steps down from Kerry senior camogie manager’s job

Ryan had led the Kingdom to victory in the Division 2 final, securing for the county Division 1 camogie for the first time ever

Limerick native Pat Ryan has, perhaps, somewhat surprisingly stepped down from his role as Kerry senior camogie manager following the conclusion of the Kingdom’s involvement in the All Ireland intermediate camogie championship last weekend.

The former Kerry minor hurling manager had led the Kingdom to a breakthrough win in Division 2 of the National Camogie league earlier this season, securing for the green and gold Division 1 camogie for the first time ever – seeing off Meath 0-14 to 0-13 in the final in Croke Park.

He also led the side to the Munster intermediate camogie final where they suffered a 2-18 to 0-9 defeat at the hands of Cork. The Kingdom’s All Ireland championship campaign, however, was somewhat disappointing in comparison to the earlier part of the season.

Following a draw with Westmeath in the opening round away from home in the first round, Ryan’s charges suffered a substantial defeat to league finalists Meath, going down 3-15 to 0-11 in Causeway.

The victory over Laois last weekend – 2-15 to 0-9 – wasn’t enough to keep Kerry in the running for the quarter-finals. With the Kingdom already out of the reckoning Ryan was not present for the game, a first indication, perhaps, that he was pulling back from the role at the end of his first year in charge.

Indeed, Ryan had a one-year contract so it’s more the case that he’s not continuing in the role rather than quitting it. In a statement on Wednesday afternoon the Kerry confirmed his departure.

“Kerry Camogie Board can confirm that Pat Ryan has stepped down as manager of the Senior Camogie team,” the statement read.

"Chairman Ger McCarthy thanked Pat and his management for their commitment and said that winning Division 2 of the Very National League and gaining promotion to Division 1B for 2024 was certainly the highlight of their tenure.

"The chairman wishes Pat and his management the very best for the future. This will be the only statement released.”