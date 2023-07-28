Liam Óg O’Connor fires St Brendans to Kerry MHC title with victory over Ballyduff

Evan Boyle played brilliantly for Ballyduff but his efforts weren’t enough as St Brendans proved the better side

St Brendans 2-12

Ballyduff 1-11

Alarm bells ringing, the tide seemingly having turned against him and his team, having just conceded a goal, and what does he do?

He seizes on a turnover in the Ballyduff defence, jinks one way, then the other and calmly as you like plants it past Jack Enright in the Ballyduff goal. It was Liam Óg O’Connor’s second goal of the game, it was the match-winning moment and it capped a brilliant performance for him and his team.

There was still over twenty minutes to play and, yet, one never got the since thereafter that St Brendans were under the cosh, despite playing against the breeze into the Mitchel’s end. If anything they were on top from there on out.

In the end St Brendans won by four and that was about right. They were the better team on the night, the more complete outfit, who played probably the better hurling.

From the brilliance of Eoin Flaherty at the back – the official man-of-the-match – through to the dogged determination of Harry Wallace, the industry of Tiaran O’Sullivan, and the incision of Maurice Lenihan, they shaded it in most sectors of the pitch.

Ballyduff, to their credit, never gave up and were pushing for a goal right to the last few moments, but they lacked the general cohesion of their Ardfert rivals.

John Curtin and Evan Boyle were the stand-out performers for the runners-up, with Kerry minor football captain Boyle in particular standing out. What a hurler this guy could end up being. He has the physique, the drive and the quality one associates with the Boyle clan.

Safe to say we’ve not seen the last of him. This day, though, well it belongs to St Brendans and their manager Liam O’Connor who had his men primed from the very start.

Indeed, they began phenomenally well, playing some beautiful, slick, unhurried hurling. There were less than twenty seconds on the clock when Hugh Lenihan picked out his brother Maurice Lenihan for the game’s opening score.

The victorious St Brendans team

They carried on from there hitting five points, from five shots, inside the opening four minutes of the action getting underway. It was a real whirlwind start and had Ballyduff very much at sixes and sevens.

The green and white didn’t get up and running until seven minutes in when Evan Boyle converted a free following a foul upon Dylan Costello. When the Saints responded with a point by Liam Óg O’Connor they retained that five-point advantage.

Ballyduff, though, hit three points on the spin, all from Boyle, who was really playing a fantastic game, tall, lithe and lethal on the spin. Just two points in it with fifteen minutes gone.

For all the brilliance of their start St Brendans must have know that, with the breeze at their backs, something in and around that margin wouldn’t be enough.

It was still a two-point game on 25 minutes following yet another Boyle free – 0-6 to 0-8 – and while O’Connor had it out to a three-point margin shortly after, when he went for goal with what should have been a tap over free on 28 minutes that was evidence for the predicament the Brendans found themselves in.

The shot was saved, but O’Connor, undeterred, finally got his goal five minutes after that when he claimed a long ball (from Fionn McDonagh) down the left corner of the Horan’s end.

He turned his men, he shot right across the bows of Jack Enright in the Ballyduff goal and had the ball in the back of the net – 1-9 to 0-6. Ballyduff did rally with one last Boyle free on 34 minutes to leave it 1-9 to 0-7 at the break, a modest lead, but the Saints were definitely on an upswing.

Would that five-point lead be enough? When they started the second half with a pair of wides and Ballyduff with a point from Boyle on 34 minutes and a somewhat fortuitous goal four minutes later from Luke Rochford (an effort for a point that dipped under Jack Moriarty’s crossbar) it was looking a dubious enough proposition – 38 minutes gone and Ballyduff back to within a point, 1-9 to 1-8.

O’Connor responded within a minute with a pointed free before that match-winning goal on 41 minutes, 2-10 to 1-8. From there to the end it was largely nip-and-tuck, St Brendans largely in control with points from the likes of Harry Wallace keeping them ticking over.

It was a very assured final fifteen minutes from St Brendans and why wouldn’t it be, after all they had seven players who were playing in their third minor final in succession, winning their second in as many years, both against Ballyduff.

There were a couple of late goal-scoring opportunities, one each (Shay Murphy for Ballyduff and Maurice Lenihan for St Brendans), but as we said there only ever looked like one side winning it in the aftermath of O’Connor’s second goal.

The manager’s son more than held up his end of the bargain. His performance isn’t going to be forgotten about out in the village nestled between Tralee and Ballyheigue any time soon.

Nor should it be.

ST BRENDANS: Jack Moriarty, Ryan Hickey, Eoin Flaherty (0-1), Fionn McDonagh, Hugh Lenihan, Art O’Sullivan, Tom Flaherty, Keelan Best, Harry Wallace (0-1), Liam Óg O’Connor 2-6 (0-4f), Tiernan O’Sullivan, Billy Doyle (0-1), Maurice Lenihan (0-3), Jack McCarthy, Tadhg Slattery Subs: Brody Leen for J McCarthy, 42, Seán Power for T Flaherty, 48, Eoin Lawlor for T O’Sullivan, 56, Niall McMahony for T Slattery, 63

BALLYDUFF: Jack Enright, Reece O’Connor, Jake Rochford, Gavin Murphy, Ryan O’Rourke, John Curtin, Jayden Condon, Jake Segal, Scott Sheehan, Callum Carey, Luke Rochford (1-0), Adam Lynch, Evan O’Connor (0-1), Evan Boyle (0-8f), Dylan Costello (0-1f) Subs: Oisín Healy for R O’Rourke, 30, Jack Galway for R O’Connor, 37, Shay Murphy (0-1) for E O’Connor, 55, Christopher Ross for D Costello, 61

REFEREE: Ian Liston (Lixnaw)