Latter stages of Kerry Cumann na mBunscol girls football urban competitions are taking shape

The Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Girls football urban schools competitions continued in the last week, with the picture becoming clearer as to what schools are in the running for county title honours.

In the Urban 1 North five schools participated in this year's competitions and following the games programme Scoil Eoin Balloonagh topped the group with Nagle Rice Milltown finishing in second place. These schools now play in the county semi-finals against the top two from the south of the county.

Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn, Presentation Sacred Heart Tralee and Presentation Listowel were the other teams in this group.

The Presentation Listowel team that played in the Cumann na mBunscol Urban 1 competition

In the group in the south of the county St. John's Kenmare, Scoil Mhuire Killorglin, St. Oliver’s and Mercy Killarney battled for top positions, and following the series of games St. John's topped the group with Scoil Mhuire Killorglin finishing in second place. Scoil Mhuire now face Scoil Eoin Balloonagh in the first semi-final and St. John’s Kenmare will play Nagle Rice in the second semi-final.

In the Urban 2 competition Firies NS topped the northern section with Dromclough NS finishing in second place. In the group in the south of the county Fossa NS were first with Gaelscoil Faithleann taking second place. Firies now face Gaelscoil Faithleann in their semi-final and Fossa NS will take on Dromclough NS.

The Firies NS team that played in the Cumann na mBunscol Urban 2 competition

The group stages of the 8/9 Teacher and 6/7 Teacher leagues are yet to be completed, while excellent progress has been made at district level in the 4/5 Teacher, 3 Teacher and 2 Teacher competitions.

In the 2 Teacher competition all districts are completed. Quarter-finals scheduled for next week are Shrone NS versus Cahir NS with the winners playing Knocknagoshel in the semi-final, and An Clochán up against Curraheen NS with the winners playing Valentina in the second semi-final.

Knocknagoshel, the Castleisland District winners, defeated the North Kerry champions Kilconly NS in the opening quarter-final on Friday last.

Full update of all other Rural competitions next week.

Congratulations to all the boys and girls who played in the Primary Game teams in the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick at half time in the Munster senior football final. Teachers in all schools are extremely busy at the moment also preparing their students for the Skill competitions.