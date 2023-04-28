Late goals put IS Killorglin into Russell Cup final after five-point win over St Brendan’s Killarney

Hynes and Joy score two goals each to set ISK up for final against Tralee CBS or St. Michaels Listowel

IS Killorglin 4-9

St. Brendans 1-13

A day after seeing off Tralee CBS to lift the Dunloe Cup, St Brendan’s College looking to add a potential Russell Cup title to their cupboard as they sought to reach the final of the U-15 ½ competition, but just as they denied Tralee CBS a Frewen Cup / Dunloe Cup double, on this occasion a tenacious and hungry IS Killorglin side denied The Sem their own potential double as the Mid Kerry school won a classic.

The quality of the football in this semi-final at Lewis Road, Killarney definitely matched the previous day’s final across the road in Fitzgerald Stadium (both were won by five points), with ISK and St Brendan’s producing some scintillating football, though it was ISK’s ability to score goals that effectively qualified them for the final.

It took eight minutes for the first score to arrive, with some quality defending repulsing attacking forays on both sides. Michael Hynes got Killorglin off the mark and he then picked out Tomás Joy with a sublimely weighted pass for point number two. Liam O’Brien opened St. Brendans' account, but they were rocked on their heels in the 12th minute when Joy’s innocuous enough effort dropped short and slipped into the net.

Ben Kelliher won and converted a free but Killorglin had their tails up now and quickly added points from Mark Carroll and Ben Kelliher, the latter after a good ball from Jake Nash. The Sem started to hit their stride, with Fionán Blackwell’s ferocious pile-driver brilliantly tipped over the bar by Cormac O’Sullivan in the Killorglin goal, as the Mid Kerry school led 1-4 to 0-5.

Charlie Griffin extended Killorglin’s lead after a foul on Joy, but The Sem were taking control. A cracking goal finished by Kelliher levelled matters and, as Killorglin began to struggle against a high press on their own kick-out, Liam O’Brien began to cut loose with three great points on the trot.

St. Brendan’s led by 1-8 to 1-5 at the break.

Ben Kelliher extended the lead on the restart but Tomás Joy was really impressing up front for Killorglin and added two fine points to another, with Daniel Kelly adding another after a good turnover. They nearly got another goal as well, Michael Hynes snapshot blazed just inches wide of the post.

Kelliher notched a superb score for St. Brendans but Joy replied with an equally majestic effort, two footballers at their very best. 1-10 to 1-9.

Liam O’Brien pounced on the rebound after James Kelly’s effort hit the post to pop it over and extend the lead to two points. With ten minutes left, Killorglin were trying desperately to reel in that slender lead.

If Joy’s first goal had been slightly fortuitous, there was nothing lucky about his second. The big man grabbed possession with his back to goal and very little room to manoeuvre but somehow found just the right sliver of space to tuck into the bottom corner. A minute later things got a lot worse for St. Brendans when Colm Evans found Michael Hynes with a fine pass and he neatly tucked it away to make it 3-9 to 1-11.

There was still time for St Brendan’s to trim that gap with points but an emboldened Killorglin defended brilliantly. John Henderson did pick off one point to make it a one score game, but Killorglin were forcing turnovers or wides under pressure. With St. Brendans desperately pressing forward, the canny Michael Hynes found just enough space to poke home his second goal and make the game safe, despite one last St. Brendans score from Fionán Blackwell.

IS Killorglin will play the winners of Tralee CBS versus St. Michaels Listowel for a trophy that the school last won in 1999.

IS KILLORGLIN: Cormac O’Sullivan, Conor Sheehan, Jack Gabbett, Arthur Gabbett, Fionan O’Sullivan, Daniel Kelly (0-1), Ciarán Bermingham, Charlie Griffin 0-1 (1f), Fionn Kennedy (0-1), Colm Evans, Michael Culhane, Fergal Murphy, Micheal Hynes (2-2), Tomás Joy (2-4), Jamie Finn. Sub: Giovanni McCarthy for Fergal Murphy (38 mins)

St. BRENDANS: James Murphy, Fionn Doyle, Mark Brosnan, Roan Guerin, Daniel McCarthy, Zack Cronin, Jack Hallissey, Mark Carroll (0-1), Mark Looney, Jack Nash, James Kelly, Fionán Blackwell (0-2), Liam O’Brien 0-5 (1f), Ben Kelliher 1-4 (0-2f), John Henderson (0-1). Subs: Brian O’Connor for Roan Guerin (16 mins), Dylan O’Meara for Jake Nash (47 mins), Samuel Scroop for Mark Carroll (57 mins)

Referee: Gordon Kerins (Austin Stacks)