Late drama as Crotta O’Neills squeak past Kilmoyley and into Kerry SHC Final

A 55th minute goal by Jeaic McKenna put Crotta O’Neills back in contention in a game that seemed to be getting away from them

Crotta O'Neill's Cillian Trant in action against Kilmoyley's John Godley during the Garvey's County SHC semi-final in Austin Stack Park on Saturday evening Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

Crotta O’Neills 2-11

Kilmoyley 0-16

When hurling delivers, boy does it deliver, and this game, well, it delivered and then some.

The last ten to fifteen minutes had us all on the edge of our seats as Crotta O’Neills came back from the brink to see off Kilmoyley and seal their place in the county final for the first time in twelve years.

Crotta weren’t certain of their place until the very last millisecond, needing some brilliant last-gasp defending from Tomás O’Connor to block down Declan McCarthy with an effort that seemed certain to sail between the posts and send the sides to extra-time.

Instead, O’Connor grabbed hold of it, and just as he was about to clear the referee, Clare’s Niall Malone, blew the thing up leading to an explosion of emotion on the John Joe Sheehy Road.

Crotta in wonderland, Kilmoyley more than a little shell-shocked. Less than ten minutes before, John Meyler’s men looked well set to advance to yet another county final for the Naomh Páirc Erc outfit.

Then, with 55 minutes on the clock, Jeaic McKenna struck for goal (Shane Nolan fouled in the build up, Malone playing an excellent advantage, and Darragh O’Donoghue with the final assist for McKenna) – 2-9 to 0-16.

The game was still very much in the balance then. Two minutes after that again Nolan pointed an equalising free and, then, after Daniel Collins uncharacteristically missed a ‘65 into the Horan’s end (wind assisted), Nolan pointed over his shoulder a brilliant point for the lead.

Drama, as we’ve said, all the way to the very last. The win all the sweeter for Crotta because there was a very real sense that they might have missed the boat, failing to make the most of their chances up until that McKenna goal, particularly in the first half.

Still they kept on keeping on. Never let heads drop and with Barry Mahony playing a stormer at half-back, with Seán Weir indefatigable at centre-forward, they just hung on in there.

Brendan Mahony’s men had played the first half with a strong breeze at their backs and the usual question mid-way through these games of two halve type affairs very much pertained: would their half-time lead be enough?

Was Crotta’s four-point advantage sufficient margin to protect them from a likely second half onslaught from Kilmoyley? Our suspicion was that it was just about on the cusp, but maybe not quite enough.

Five-points had proved plenty for Lixnaw in the first game of the double-header, true, but it was hard to shake the notion that the O’Neills had squandered their chance.

Against any team, let alone against serial winners like Kilmoyley, to miss upwards of ten chances – six wides, three goal-scoring opportunities, and a shot dropped short – nearly always comes home to haunt once the fat lady sings.

Still from the off there was a determination to the Kilflynn men with Seán Weir – a whirlwind for his side – setting up Jordan Conway for a shot at goal just two minutes in, That was after Daniel Collins got the scoreboard up and running a minute in.

The Crotta profligacy, unfortunately for them, showed very early on with that missed chance and a missed ‘65 from Shane Nolan. It was three missed chances after three minutes. Four after four.

After five, though, they had the ball in the back of John Brendan O’Halloran’s goal as, despite a brilliant save from Weir, there was nothing he could do about Seán McElligott’s follow up, 1-0 to 0-1.

Points from Paudie O’Connor and Robert Monahan levelled it up by seven minutes, before a run of three points from Nolan, Weir (who followed up another goal chance for Nolan), and Darragh O’Donoghue had Crotta three clear by 12 minutes.

Coming up on the twentieth minute mark that’s where the margin remained – 1-4 to 0-4 – and with 27 minutes gone it remained a three point game, 1-5 to 0-5, which seemed very much to be to Kilmoyley’s advantage.

A point on 29 minutes from Dáire Nolan had it back to a two-point game game, again all looking very positive for Kilmoyley. Crotta despite all their good work up to now, just didn’t have enough to show for it.

A couple of late points – a free for Nolan, earned by Weir – and a brilliant individual point from Weir, powering by a thicket of Kilmoyley players, gave the O’Neills a lifeline for the second half – 1-7 to 0-6 at the break.

When Kilmoyley started the second half with four points on the spin – Jordan Conway and Maurice O’Connor beginning to put on the squeeze – and with Crotta hitting as many wides, it was looking ominous for the Dromakee outfit with the game level at 1-7 to 0-10 with 37 minutes gone.

Kilmoyley now looked to be coming increasingly into the game. Paudie O’Connor his usual whirling dervish self, Robert Monahan increasingly prominent, but they still weren’t burning off Crotta.

It was still level after 46 minutes. It wasn’t until a run of four points unanswered started by the aforementioned Monahan on 47 minutes (including a pair of Collins placed balls) and finished off by a simply sensational point on the run by wing-back Ronan Walsh had them four clear that one felt Kilmoyley were assuming control, 1-9 to 0-16.

That perceived control, though, proved merely illusory. Crotta were men on a mission, they weren’t going to be denied. Just ask Tomás O’Connor. Just ask Barry Mahony. Just ask any of the heroes in green and red.

Lixnaw await in the final. It promises to be one hell of a battle. Crotta, no doubt, will say bring it on. After this they won’t fear anything, or anyone.

CROTTA O’NEILLS: Adam O’Sullivan, Seán McGrath, Bill Keane, Éamonn Shanahan, Barry Mahony (0-1), Tomás O’Connor, Rory Mahony, Jeaic McKenna (1-0), Tadgh McKenna, Seánie McElligott (1-0),, Seán Weir (0-2), Cillian Trant, Darragh O’Donoghue (0-2), Shane Nolan (0-6, 4f), Jordan Conway Subs: Gavin Parker for S McElligott, 41, Darragh Behan for T McKenna, 47,

KILMOYLEY: John Brendan O’Halloran, Dónal Kennedy, Colman Savage, Flor McCarthy, Tom Murnane, Dougie Fitzell, Ronan Walsh (0-1), Paudie O’Connor (0-1), Dáire Nolan (0-1), Robert Monahan (0-2), Daniel Collins (0-7f), Robert Collins, Maurice O’Connor (0-2), John Godley, Philip Maunsell Subs: Jordan Brick (0-2) for P Maunsell, 23, David McCarthy for J Godley, half-time

REFEREE: Niall Malone (Clare)