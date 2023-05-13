Laois comfortably see off deflated Kerry in de facto Joe McDonagh Cup dead rubber

With the concession of three second half goals the Kingdom end the year on a bum note

Kerry 0-21

Laois 4-23

It was a game we strongly suspected wouldn’t really count for much, and five minutes into proceedings – with Carlow already leading an under-strength Offaly four points to nil in Dr Cullen Park – those suspicions were pretty much confirmed.

As a result it there was something of an unreal if not surreal atmosphere in Austin Stack Park with both sides probably knowing not a whole pile was at stake. That fed into a game that was sometimes a little loose, a little unstructured, with both sets of players doing things they ordinarily wouldn’t.

That doesn’t, however, fully excuse the way Kerry somewhat collapsed in the second half with the concession of three goals. It was desperately disappointing stuff from the green and gold – who shot nineteen wides in the game – and, as a way to round out a season, it was sub-optimal at best.

Still, by the time the game began to stretch away from the home side in Tralee, Carlow were all but out the gap up the country, so what did it matter beyond pride? Not much, but pride does count for something.

To be fair to the Kingdom they’d responded pretty well to Enda Rowland’s penalty on 41 minutes – Laois’ second goal of the game and their first of the second half – with scores from Brandon Barrett and Paudie O’Connor, but a run of five points unanswered between the 52nd and 59th minutes for Laois put them into a position from which they wouldn’t be challenged.

Even in the circumstances that’s not ideal, but the concession of a further two goals in the last ten minutes or regulation time, the first to Patrick Purcell on 64 minutes and the second to Stephen Bergin on 69 minutes, represented something of a collapse for Stephen Molumphy’s men.

At the end of what’s been at best an up and down sort of a campaign, it was definitely a bigger downer than it need to have been to lose the game by a substantial fourteen points margin.

Okay Kerry had nothing left to play for today, but to butcher a phrase, when it’s all that’s left, it matters a great deal. Laois are probably the better side, just not by that margin. For much of the game, until about the three quarter mark, there was relatively little in it.

As we’ve said, it was a game that never really got going, lacking a certain intensity and even attentiveness. Some of the wides both sides hit in the first half – and there were nineteen in total, the lion’s share on the Kingdom’s side of the ledger – were born of an almost casual approach..

Players in plenty space with time on the ball, very much having the opportunity to bring the ball closer to goal, opting for ambitious efforts from distance. The sort of shots we very much doubt either side would be taking on if they sensed the game had more at take to it than pride alone.

Take Fionán Mackessy. The Kerry centre-back shot three wides from distance inside the opening four minutes of the game, with more at stake would he have been quite so profligate? Probably not.

The sides were level at three each after five minutes – Laois also hitting their fair share of early wides including an early goal chance from Stephen Maher – before the Kingdom established a bit of a lead on their rivals, five points to three following scores by Jordan Conway and Shane Conway, with nine minutes played.

With seventeen minutes on the clock that’s where the margin remained until a well-worked goal for Maher, the move started by Patrick Purcell and taken on by James Keyes, fired Laois back in front.

Their lead didn’t last long with Pádraig Boyle shooting over three minutes later to leave it 0-8 to 1-5. After that it was very much tit-for-tat with the sides level another five times (and nine times in all in the half) before a rally by Laois in injury time, a Maher free and a point from play by Aidan Corby just before the break, left it Laois two in front – 0-13 to 1-12.

More importantly the half-time score in Dr Cullen Park read Carlow 0-16 Offaly 0-6, which only seemed to underline the sense that what we were witnessing on the John Joe Sheehy Road was something of a phoney war.

Kerry started the second half well enough with a Pádraig Boyle point and a Shane Conway free, before Laois responded with 1-2, culminating with Enda Rowland’s penalty goal (earned for a foul on Bergin by Evan Murphy, who picked up a yellow card).

From there to the end there wasn’t much hope of the Kingdom winning the game, but the manner of the collapse thereafter was most disappointing whatever the circumstances – Carlow ran out 1-29 to 0-14 victory in Dr Cullen Park.

Of course, the defeat didn’t cost Kerry a place in the final, it didn’t matter in the grand scheme of things, and whatever did cost them a place in the previous round and rounds, but after last season, it’s hard to escape the notion that Kerry have taken a significant step back this year, and we say that not just because they didn’t reach the final for the first time since 2019.

With the county championship to come in a couple of weeks domestically, the county’s hurlers will put this campaign, and this defeat, behind them. The regrouping begins then.

KERRY: John Brendan O’Halloran, Evan Murphy (0-1), Eric Leen, Kyle O’Connor, Eoin Ross, Fionán Mackessy (0-1), Jason Diggins, Mikey Boyle, Paudie O’Connor (0-1), Michael Leane, Pádraig Boyle (0-3), Shane Conway (0-7f), Jordan Conway (0-4), Gavin Dooley, Brandon Barrett (0-2) Subs: Colin Walsh for M Leane, 29, Darragh Shanahan for C Walsh (inj), 34, Dan Goggin (0-1) for G Dooley, half-time, Philip Lucid (0-1) for B Barrett, 47, Morgan Madden for J Diggins, 58, Ricky Heffernan for P Boyle, 65

LAOIS: Enda Rowland (1-2, 1 pen, 2f), Ian Shanahan (0-1), Liam O’Connell, Donnhadh Hartnett, Jack Kelly (0-1), Pádraig Delaney (0-1), Fiachra C Fennell, Aidan Corby (0-1), Ross King, James Keyes (0-2), Stephen Maher (1-12, 6f, 1 ‘65), Patrick Purcell (1-0), Stephen Bergin (1-0), Martin Phelan (0-1), Tomás Keyes (0-2) Subs: John Lennon for Ross King, 42, Gearóid Lynch for T Keyes, 48, Ryan Mullaney for A Corby, 56, James Duggan for J Keyes, 59, Liam Senior for P Purcell, 67 Blood: John Lennon for R King, 20-24

REFEREE: Liam Gordon (Galway)