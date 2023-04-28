Kerry

Ladies boss Declan Quill unhappy that Kerry have no group game at home in Munster Championship

The recently crowned Division One NFL champions begin their Munster Senior Football Championship campaign away to Waterford in Dungarvan

Danielle O'Leary, who's back in training after injury, shoots the winning point for Kerry in Sunday's LGFA National Football League Division 1 game against Waterford in Piltown GAA club in Kilkenny last February

Dan Kearney

When Kerry started their National League campaign three months ago with a last gasp victory over Waterford in Piltown, little did they think that they would go into the Munster Championship as Division 1 champions. Now they have it all to do again in a new competition, and it’s the Déise that they’ll face once more in Round 1.