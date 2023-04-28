Ladies boss Declan Quill unhappy that Kerry have no group game at home in Munster Championship

The recently crowned Division One NFL champions begin their Munster Senior Football Championship campaign away to Waterford in Dungarvan

When Kerry started their National League campaign three months ago with a last gasp victory over Waterford in Piltown, little did they think that they would go into the Munster Championship as Division 1 champions. Now they have it all to do again in a new competition, and it’s the Déise that they’ll face once more in Round 1.