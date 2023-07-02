Kilmoyley win narrowly to top Group C and knock rivals St Brendans out of Kerry SHC in the process

Kilmoyley, along with Lixnaw, have been rewarded with byes to the county championship semi-finals, but it is the end of the road for the Ardfert hurlers

St Brendan’s Fionan Mackessy and Kilmoyley's Paudie O’Connor battle for possession in their County SHC Group C Round 3 game in Austin Stack Park on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Kilmoyley 0-17

St Brendans 1-13

It’s the hope that really kills you… There was a fleeting moment in this Group C round 3 game where St Brendan’s, and their vociferous band of loyal supporters, felt that the equivalent of a sporting miracle was possible.

Not alone did they have to beat their neighbours Kilmoyley to have any chance of qualifying for the knock-out stages, but it had to be by at least a ten-point margin. Don’t mention Mount Brandon or Carrauntoohil, this bore more than a striking resemblance to attempting to climb Everest.

Indeed, after 23 minutes of a wind-assisted first half, and with the sides level at 0-7 apiece, the Ardfert side’s prospects of resurrecting their season appeared to be absolutely zero. Their opponents, fresh from a convincing win over Causeway, were easily staying in contention against the elements.

Then, all of a sudden, things changed. Six unanswered points gave St Brendan’s a decent lead at the interval, 0-13 to 0-7, with the herculean efforts of the indefatigable Daithí Griffin inspiring his team-mates to new heights. Kilmoyley knew now that they were in a serious battle.

Less than 30 seconds into the second half, St Brendan’s got the biggest boost of all. Earnán Ferris and Fionán Mackessy did the spadework before the sliothar was transferred to Graham Horan, and the Tipperary native made no mistake with a blistering rocket to John B O’Halloran’s net.

Not in their wildest dreams heading into the closing stages of the opening half could Jerry Wallace’s side have imagined this. St Brendan’s were, amazingly, nine points in the ascendancy, 1-13 to 0-7. Could the raising of a green flag drive them on even further to complete their mission impossible?

Unbelievably, and inexplicably, the Ardfert men would not score again. Bit by bit, as the rain came down and the wind kept blowing strongly, Kilmoyley, taking the initiative from their own talismanic leader in Daniel Collins, began to eat into the winners’ advantage.

By the end of the third quarter, the margin was down to five points, 1-13 to 0-11. Entering the last ten minutes, a brace from Collins (one from play, one from a booming 90 metre free) had reduced the deficit to a single score game. The signs were getting ominous for St Brendan’s.

Griffin was here, there and practically everywhere, covering every blade of grass. Mackessy had moved into the full-forward line to add a physical presence alongside goalscorer Horan. Eric Leen was continuing his superb marking job on Maurice O’Connor. But still St Brendan’s could not score.

Fionan Mackessy of St Brendan’s, left, and Kilmoyley's Maurice O’Connor in a tussle to win the ball

Collins pointed two more frees to leave only the bare minimum, 1-13 to 0-15, between the sides heading into the scheduled four minutes of injury-time. By this stage, St Brendan’s realised that they wouldn’t be advancing to the quarter-finals. But, could they hold out, at least, for the victory?

Alas, even the joy of getting one over on their local rivals, and capturing the bragging rights for at least a couple of weeks, was about to, tantalisingly, slip from their grasp. Kilmoyley, with the bit between the teeth and all the momentum in their favour, were about to stick the knife in.

Keeping the ball in play superbly near the stand sideline, the hard-working Robert Collins found brother Daniel, and he teed up the assist for substitute Jordan Brick to balloon over a 65-metre special to bring the protagonists level for the first time since they were tied at 0-7 each in the first half.

In a fascinating and action-packed finale, Paudie O’Connor (whose shooting let him down on several occasions) and Ronan Walsh hit long-range wides for Kilmoyley, before St Brendan’s were given one final chance to seal the spoils and emerge on the winning side.

A foul on Mackessy afforded Fionán Egan an opportunity about 30 metres out to the right of the posts, but with the wind in his face, he pulled his attempt wide on his own side. That was a disappointment for St Brendan’s, but the ultimate sting-in-the-tail was just around the corner.

One last-gasp Kilmoyley delivery into the danger zone in the 66th minute broke kindly for Robert Collins to, lo and behold, slip the sliothar to his oncoming sibling Daniel, who certainly wasn’t about to look a gift horse in the mouth, as he fired over the winning point from close range.

Therefore heart-break, and a championship exit, for St Brendan’s, with the likes of Griffin and Eric Leen undeserving of such a painful denouement. Kilmoyley, by contrast, have been rewarded with a bye straight through to the semi-finals and, even when not at their best, they will be the toughest of tough nuts to crack from here on in.

KILMOYLEY: John B O’Halloran; Donal Kennedy, Colman Savage, Flor McCarthy; James Godley, Dougie Fitzell, Ronan Walsh; Paudie O’Connor, Daire Nolan 0-1; Robert Collins 0-1, Daniel Collins 0-10 (6f, 1 ’65), David McCarthy 0-1; Philip Maunsell 0-1, Robert Monahan 0-2, Maurice O’Connor. Subs: John Godley for Maunsell (ht), Jordan Brick 0-1 for D McCarthy (43).

ST BRENDAN’S: Darren Delaney; Trevor Wallace, Daithí Griffin 0-3, Nathan O’Driscoll; Gary O’Riordan, Fionán Horgan 0-1, Eric Leen; Graham Horan 1-0, Billy Daly; Earnán Ferris, Fionán Mackessy 0-3 (1f), Stephen Leen; John Egan, Sean Brosnan 0-2, Fionán Egan 0-4 (3f). Subs: Mikey Davis for Horgan, inj (43), Seamus O’Halloran for Daly (49), Kevin Orpen for S Leen, inj (53).

REFEREE: Niall Malone (Clare).