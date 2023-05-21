Kerry’s Munster final challenge comes unstuck in second half as Cork goals sees Rebels pull comfortably clear

Kerry trailed Cork by just three points at half time but the Kingdom scored just two points from play in the entire game

Kerry's Caoimhe Spillane gets her strike away as Rose Murphy attempts to block her during the Munster Intermediate Camogie Final at Cusack Park in Ennis. Photo by Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Cork 2-18

Kerry 0-9

Finals are hard won. Harder still when one team is, unquestionably, at a different level, a higher level to the other, which is almost always the case when camogie in Kerry comes up against camogie in Cork. That’s the long and the short of where the general standard of camogie sits within the two counties, and so it was that Kerry came up against a more skilful Cork team, albeit the Rebels’ second string team, in this Munster Intermediate final in Ennis.

Kerry actually had the first scoring chance, with Patrice Diggin’s sideline cut trailing just wide, but it was Cork who drew first blood with a fine score from Lauren Homan. The same player was short with two more efforts, while Aoife Fitzgerald had to come out from goal to clear a dangerous ball in by Rachel Harty.

Cork were completely dominating the outfield play but struggling to get past a defiant Kerry full back line superbly marshalled by Sara Murphy. Lucy Allen and Rose Murphy were both stopped en route to goal before Harty fired over Cork’s second point. Lucy Allen closed out a low-scoring first quarter with Cork’s third point.

Kerry needed to get off the mark and did so when a long free by Patrice Diggin was deflected away by a Cork defender at the cost of a ’45’ neatly dispatched by the Kerry midfielder.

Caoimhe Spillane, who was really outstanding for Kerry in that first quarter, won the puck-out (the first one all game won by a Kerry player) and won a free. Jackie Horgan’s long free came down on the Cork goalkeeper, who unfortunately came over on her ankle and had to be carried off the field with injury. To make things worse for Cork, she was penalised for not releasing the ball – technically correct, but a harsh call in those circumstances – with Horgan easily converting the free. The score was 0-3 to 0-2 in Cork’s favour after 20 minutes, but it wasn’t a reflection of general play.

Cork found another gear and came fast and hard at Kerry. Cliona Dooley slotted over, Cliona O’Leary pointed a free and added a point from play. Lauren Homan made it 0-7 to 0-2 with Cork’s fourth point in as many minutes.

Caoimhe Spillane interrupted that scoring sequence with a superb Kerry point but Homan replied in kind. A foul on Diggin saw Horgan pull another one back. Kerry survived a real scare though when Avril Cashman superbly jinked her way through the defence before unleashing a bullet that crashed back off the woodwork. Cliona O’Callaghan pounced on the rebound but couldn’t direct it on target.

Just before half-time Horgan struck a long range beauty for arguably the best score of the game up to then, and one that Kerry badly needed. Trailing by just three points, one had the feeling that the game was well within Kerry’s reach, with Cork leading 0-8 to 0-5 at half-time.

Cork came flying out in the second half, with Cliona O’Callaghan cutting in for a goal straight from the throw-in. Homan added a point and Cliona O’Leary picked off two frees. Kerry were really struggling now, with Aoife Behan and Diggin both shooting narrowly wide.

A great run by Ellen O’Donoghue and a clever pass by Laura Collins saw Behan fouled as she was about to pull the trigger, with Horgan clipping over the resultant free. Laura Doyle replied with a fine point for Cork, but the outstanding O’Donoghue was fouled after a great burst out of defence by Rachel McCarthy, and Horgan again exacted full price to make it 1-12 to 0-7.

Cork sub Fiona Nelligan showed her pace to get clear and fire over. Horgan gathered after another blistering run by O’Donoghue and won and converted a free.

Cliona O’Leary was narrowly wide of goal after good work by Homan, but both of them made quick amends with points. Fiona Nelligan added her second and Claudia Keane clipped over another.

The game was rapidly slipping away from Kerry now and whatever hope remaining was effectively snuffed out when Lucy Allen’s shot had too much power for Aoife Fitzgerald and spun off into the net. Cliona O’Leary, the official Player of the Game, closed out a superb display by Cork and herself with her sixth point to seal an emphatic Cork victory.

Kerry will be disappointed at their display, especially just scoring two points from play, but they can look to the displays of Rachel McCarthy, Sara Murphy, Ellen O’Donoghue, Caoimhe Spillane and Jackie Horgan as they prepare to face Westmeath in their All-Ireland Championship opener.

CORK: Caoimhe Buckley, Ashling Moloney, Niamh O’Leary, Emma Flanagan, Leanne O’Sullivan, Meadbh Ring, Laura Doyle (0-1), Avril Cashman, Rachel Harty (0-1), Rose Murphy, Lucy Allen (1-1), Cliona O’Leary 0-6 (4f), Cliona Dooley (0-1), Cliona O’Callaghan (1-0), Lauren Homan (0-5). Subs: Stefanie Beausang for Caoimhe Buckley (20), Fiona Nelligan 0-2 for Cliona Dooley (37), Claudia Keane 0-1 for Cliona O’Callaghan (52), Isobel Sheehan for Laura Doyle (56), Leah Hallinan for Rose Murphy (57)

KERRY: Aoife Fitzgerald, Rachel McCarthy, Sara Murphy, Michelle Costello, Ciara O’Sullivan, Aoife Behan, Ellen O’Donoghue, Patrice Diggin 0-1 (‘45’), Kate Lynch, Áine O’Connor, Jackie Horgan 0-7 (6f), Caoimhe Spillane (0-1), Clodagh Walsh, Laura Collins, Amy O’Sullivan. Subs: Norette Casey for Aoife Behan (43), Irene Dillane for Amy O’Sullivan (50), Ciara Moloney for Clodagh Walsh (50), Kate Buckley for Laura Collins (57), Julianne O’Keefe for Patrice Diggin (59)

Referee: Aaron Hogg (Clare)