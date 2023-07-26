Kerry’s David Clifford ‘probably the greatest I’ve ever seen’ says Dublin boss Dessie Farrell

‘I actually love watching him play,’ the Na Fianna man admits

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell says David Clifford is 'probably' the greatest he's ever seen Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Game, as they say, recognises game and Dessie Farrell back in his playing days unquestionably had game.

He played something like fifteen seasons with Dublin. He won Leinster titles, an All Ireland title, an All Star, he scored goals, he shot points, he became a darling of the Hill as an iconic forward for the Sky Blues.

Put simply, when it comes to forward play, the guy knows what he’s talking about. He’s seen more than his fair share of iconic forwards down through the decades.

Played with them – Charlie Redmond – played against them – Peter Canavan, Maurice Fitzgerald – so when he declares somebody as potentially the best he’s ever seen, you know it’s not hyperbole.

It’s not the case of an opposition manager blowing smoke up a rival’s ass either – nothing the Dublin manager could say would alter people’s perceptions of David Clifford – no, instead, it’s a simple acknowledgement of reality.

“Yeah, he definitely is [up there with the greatest],” the Na Fianna club man says.

“I actually love watching him play. He’s such a special, unique talent. I tell the kids he reminds me of myself when I played…but I think they know more! He’s brilliant. He’s probably the greatest I’ve ever seen.”

Obviously a lot of the talk in the build up to the final will focus on Clifford and what exactly Farrell, his backroom team and players can do to curb the Fossa man.

The suggestion is that Mick Fitzsimons – an eight-time All Ireland winner, a three-time All Star – will pick Clifford up, but one suspects that even if that is the case, there might be a bit more to it than than.

“It’s difficult because he can do things nobody else can,” Farrell says.

"He’s a physical specimen and he has a skill set that belies that. He’s just so so unique and he’s such a leader for them as well. He makes them tick.

“We’re under no illusions how difficult that’s going to be. It could keep you up late at night, for sure. I think the challenge for us is to accept that he’s in such a rich vein of form, he’s going to do damage. He’s going to have an impact on the game.

“We’ve just got to accept that. It’s trying to minimise the impact and try and not get over-fixated on him. Because if you do that, you turn the tap off here – it opens the floodgates somewhere else.”

There probably has to be a certain acknowledgement that Clifford simply is a force of nature, that only so much can be done, and that by focusing unduly upon him a team could leave itself vulnerable to the other Kerry strike-options.

“They have some other really good forwards and some backs who are also comfortable in attack, so they can hit you from all different angles,” the former GPA chief executive admits.

"They’ve loads of threat. So I think it’s just about us getting a balance right. Trying to manage him, but also keeping an eye on the overall plan so that we’re not overly impacted by a concentration of focus on him.”

Dublin, of course, have more than a few very special talents themselves. None more so than Stephen Cluxton, arguably the greatest goalkeeper in the history of Gaelic football.

His return to the fold this year has been interpreted as a statement of intent from both player and Dublin more generally. Others have returned to the set-up too – Pat Gilroy in the backroom team, Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffrey front of house – but Cluxton’s return was the big statement in as much as it became emblematic.

To be fair to player and manager alike that’s probably not how it was intended. It just was what it was.

“The background was…obviously Evan [Comerford] had taken over the mantle from Stephen,” Farrell elaborates.

"Evan got a serious injury and a significant operation. We just knew we’d need a little bit of cover and Stephen had always said if he could help in any way that he would. When he was called upon, he was only too happy to come back.

“He wasn’t sure himself because knees were at him and this, that and the other, but he was more than willing to give it a blast. And it’s been great to have him around.

“He’s a unique character, as ye well know, but there’s some many young fellas in the dressing room now that would never have played with him or experienced him up close and personal.

“Over a pint at some stage, I might pick a few of their brains to see what they actually think, but he’s been great around the place. A breath of fresh air in many ways.

"He probably thought it was over for him as well. So he’s really enjoying his football and he’s really important to us over the last number of months and particularly as we go into the most important week of the year.”

For the incumbents – for David O’Hanlon, in particular, after he’d done such an excellent job during the National League campaign – it can’t have been easy to see Cluxton take up where he left off.

For Farrell, though, that’s just the way things are, it’s a cut-throat business, winning is the first, the last, the everything.

“Ah, yeah. David…there’s a few lads who haven’t put a foot wrong all year in terms of National League, David O’Hanlon is one of them. Daire Newcombe, Tom Lahiff, Cian Murphy. Some of those lads have been crucial to us getting promotion out of Division 2,” he says.

“It’s difficult. I think they understand that’s the nature of it. Nobody wants to be selected out of pity or a sense of tokenism or whatever. At this stage of the season, it’s hard nosed decisions that need to be taken. And everybody accepts that.”

After leading the Dubs to their sixth title in-a-row on succeeding the legendary Jim Gavin in the hot-seat in 2020, things haven’t gone as smoothly since then.

Defeats at the semi-final stage in 2021 – to Mayo – and 2022 – to Kerry – led to external criticism (ludicrous as that may seem considering Dublin’s phenomenal record in the decade before), but also to a certain amount of introspection on Farrell’s behalf.

“It doesn’t really matter what sport it is or what level it is. When you’re not successful or you lose a big game or you’re knocked out of the competition, it always provides food for thought,” he admits.

“Some of that can be absolutely…it dips into the area of ‘are we good enough? Am I good enough?’. Self-confidence, self-belief, self-doubt is definitely part and parcel of the narrative in any competitor’s head.

“Our players are no different. Managers and coaches are no different as well. It’s a time for deep reflection. But ultimately you have to back yourself, throw your whole self into it, rise and go again. Thankfully we’ve been able to do that this season.”

With Dublin on the cusp of yet another All Ireland title, it’s fair to say that Farrell and co have got more right than wrong this season. If only they could figure out how to solve a problem like David.

That is if they haven’t already. We’ll find out soon enough.