Kerry’s character shines through as they get hard-earned draw away to Westmeath in All-Ireland opener

Manager Pat Ryan: ‘It wasn't any one player, it was a collective team response, and that was the most pleasing thing about it.’

Westmeath 1-11

Kerry 2-8

After a disappointingly flat display against Cork in the Munster Intermediate Final, Kerry needed to hit the ground running in the opening match of their All-Ireland Intermediate campaign, and they did that to some degree with a hard-earned draw away to Westmeath in Group 3.

On Saturday Kerry emerged from Cusack Park in Mullingar with a share of the spoils, but they had to dig very deep to do so. Midway through the second half, Kerry were five points down and staring into the abyss, but they dug really deep and showed magnificent character to come back and earn a draw – in fact, they almost snatched a win at the death.

Scoring from play was an issue early on for both teams, with defenders like Sara Murphy, Niamh Leen, Muireann Scally, and Dearbhail McLoughlin well on top of their briefs. On the quarter hour mark Aoife Behan reacted sharpest to a loose ball in the Westmeath square and deftly fired it home to give Kerry the advantage.

A worry for Kerry going forward, though, is that the goal was their only score from play over the hour. Westmeath responded strongly with experienced campaigners Amelia Shaw and midfielder Megan Dowdall, who shared an enthralling battle with Kerry's Kate Lynch all through, leading the way. Two well-struck frees for the in-form Jackie Horgan had Kerry narrowly in front at the break, 1-2 to 0-4.

The home side came storming out of the blocks in the second half, with Megan Dowdall for once shaking off the shackles and showcasing her undoubted quality with a cracking goal. A string of points followed, with Westmeath's half back line making dangerous forays and Aoife McGrath impeccable on free-taking duties.

With quarter of an hour remaining, Kerry were trailing by 1-8 to 1-3 and matters looked bleak, to say the least – a defeat here looked almost inevitable given Westmeath's dominance and a loss would almost certainly have put the kibosh on Kerry's hopes going forward.

Kerry's response was everything that anyone could have hoped for, showing as much character as class and plenty of both. They began to run at Westmeath, forcing the beleaguered defenders to cough up frees, and that's expensive with a sharpshooter like the outstanding Jackie Horgan on the field.

Bit by bit Kerry reeled in that big lead and with minutes to go. With four minutes left on the clock, Caoimhe Spiullane wove through the defence as she bore down on goal, only to be illegally halted. Referee Eoin Morrissey had no hesitation in signalling the penalty and Patrice Diggin drove a rocket to the net to put Kerry ahead by a point.

Credit to Westmeath, they showed character themselves to keep the heads up and get down the field for Megan Dowdall to nervelessly slot an equalising free. You couldn't begrudge them; neither side deserved to lose a game this spellbinding.

Next up for Kerry is a season-defining game at home in the Fitzgerald Stadium against Meath. The Royal county opened their campaign with an emphatic 6-19 to 2-3 win over a young Laois side. Kerry staged a comeback in Trim to beat Meath in their first win of this year's National League and went on to see off an Aoife Minogue inspired Royal county in a thrilling Division 2A Final in Croke Park.

Kerry had big support that day and it made a huge difference, and Kerry manager Pat Ryan and his charges are asking for a packed house again in the Fitzgerald Stadium to lift the team to victory on Saturday, June 10.

KERRY: Aoife Fitzgerald, Michelle Costello, Sara Murphy, Rachel McCarthy, Aoife Behan (1-0), Niamh Leen, Ellen O'Donoghue, Kate Lynch, Patrice Diggin 1-1 (1-0 pen, 1f), Áine O'Connor, Jackie Horgan 0-7 (7f), Caoimhe Spillane, Clodagh Walsh, Norette Casey, Amy O'Sullivan. Sub: Ciara O'Sullivan for Clodagh Walsh (21)

WESTMEATH: Fiona Keating, Jade McKeogh, Emily McCabe, Dearbhail McLoughlin, Muireann Scally, Sheila McGrath (0-1), Laura Doherty (0-1), Aoife O'Malley, Megan Dowdall 1-1 (0-1f), Aoife Doherty, Amelia Shaw 0-2 (1f), Maria Kelly, Elaine Finn, Aoife McGrath 0-5 (5f), Caoimhe McCrossan (0-1). Subs: Hannah Core for Elaine Finn (ht), Áine Newman for Maria Kelly (42), Darian Corcoran for Emily McCabe (51)

Referee: Eoin Morrissey (Waterford)

Manager Pat Ryan says ‘it wasn't any one player, it was a collective team response’

Kerry manager Pat Ryan was a relieved man at the final whistle, and a very proud one. “To be honest with you, I'm delighted to get out of there with a draw. It definitely looked bad for us when we trailed by five points with just a quarter of an hour left, but the response from the girls was everything we hoped for and more. They really stepped up,” he said.

"Jackie [Horgan] was fantastic, Sara [Murphy] was brilliant, Kate Lynch had a tremendous battle with Megan Dowdall, and we all know how dangerous Megan can be. Patrice [Diggin] struck a brilliant penalty, and we needed it. It wasn't any one player, it was a collective team response, and that was the most pleasing thing about it.

"Everyone stepped up when it was needed and they really showed their character and their heart for a battle. They showed epic spirit. That's as much as we could ever ask for. It was a tough game, but sure, we were expecting that. Westmeath are a very good side and there's never much between us.”

It is obviously going to be a very tough championship. Early results show that there are a lot of good teams vying for the title. Kilkenny had a big win over Dublin in Group 1, Derry the same over Wexford in Group 2, while Antrim and Carlow fought out a draw. In Group 3, Meath had a very convincing win over Laois, and Ryan knows that Kerry's home game against the Royals is likely to be the defining game of the group.

“That's a huge game for us and we are very hopeful that the Kerry supporters will come out in force. We need a crowd behind us for that one. Meath are a very good team. We've had two narrow wins over them so far this year and they will be gunning for revenge. It'll be tough. We're expecting a great game,” he said.