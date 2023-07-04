Kerry’s Billy Sheehan steps down as manager of Laois senior footballers

The Austin Stacks man had been in charge for two seasons

The Austin Stacks club man, had two terms in charge of the midlands county, having previously been a player with the county for twelve seasons. In his time in charge the county were relegated to Division 4, only narrowly missing out on promotion back to Division 3 this season.

In the championship he twice led Laois into the Tailteann Cup. Laois qualified for this year’s Tailteann Cup semi-final with the county going down to a landslide defeat at the hands of Down, 8-16 to 2-12.

Sheehan had been appointed initially on a two-year term in charge with the O’Moore Park outfit, with an option for a third season in charge following a review on both sides.

"Outgoing Laois Senior Football Manager Billy Sheehan has informed Laois GAA officials following his review meeting that he is stepping down from this position,” he Laois statement read.

“Laois GAA would like to thank Billy and his backroom team for their commitment and work with this panel for the past two years and wish them well for the future.

“Laois GAA will now establish an appointments committee to source a new football manager for the coming season."