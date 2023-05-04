Kerry’s ace forward William Shine wins EirGrid U-20 Player of the Provinces award for Munster

The Kerry under-20 football squad has received a timely boost ahead of Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final against Sligo with new that William Shine has been named as one of the EirGrid U-20 Players of the Provinces following the conclusion of the provincial championships.

Shine, Canice Mulligan of Sligo, Ryan Sinkey of Kildare, and Oisin Savage of Down have been rewarded for their standout performances in their respective Under-20 provincial championships.

Shine has been awarded the Munster Player of the Province award, with his pace and tremendous skill being a cut above the rest in Munster this year, and his performance in the Munster final win against Cork was particularly impressive. The Killarney Legion scored six points in the win over Cork.

Sligo captain and leader in the middle of the park Canice Mulligan was named the Player of the Connacht Championship. Having won the Connacht title for the first time in Sligo’s history last year, Mulligan’s drive and determination on the pitch has led them to retaining the trophy. Mulligan’s power and immense work rate has been the driving force behind Sligo this year, and Kerry will have to pay particular attention to the Sligo captain when the teams meet in Pearse Stadium in Galway on Saturday afternoon.

Down’s scoring ace Oisin Savage is the Ulster Player of the Province, while Kildare wing forward Ryan Sinkey has deservedly been named the Leinster Player of the Province.

Chief Infrastructure Officer at EirGrid, Michael Mahon, said: “Congratulations to Oisin, Ryan, Canice and William on being awarded their respective awards. To receive a prestigious title like this takes serious commitment, devotion, and months of preparation, it is a true sign of their character. I have every faith that these young men will drive on and further their careers at senior intercounty level.”