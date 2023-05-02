Kerry will play Mayo, Cork and Dublin or Louth in All-Ireland Championship Group Phase if they win Munster

In the event Kerry lose the Munster final they would play in an all Ulster group against Monaghan, Donegal and the loser of Derry and Armagh

Kerry will play either Mayo or Donegal in Killarney in their first game in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Group Phase for the Sam Maguire Cup — © SPORTSFILE

Kerry will host Mayo in their first game of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Group Phase if, as expected, they beat Clare in Sunday’s Munster Final.

As Munster champions Kerry would play Mayo in Killarney on the weekend of May 20/21, followed by a game away to Cork two weeks later on the weekend of June 3/4, and then finish the round robin group with a game against the beaten Leinster finalists, Dublin or Louth, at a neutral venue on the weekend of June 17/18.

An opening group game against National League champions Mayo in Fitzgerald Stadium would bring a huge crowd to the Killarney venue, given Mayo’s famous support base, for what would be a crunch fixture in terms of trying to win the group and secure a place straight through to the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

The second game would see Kerry travel to Cork to play the Rebels in Pairc Uí Chaoimh, with the home and away arrangement between the counties not expected to come into play. The next Munster Championship game between the counties will be in Killarney after Kerry facilitated the Rebels by playing last year’s Munster semi-final in Pairc Ui Rinn, but for the purposes of the All-Ireland Group Phase any provincial home and away arrangements would be overlooked.

Kerry’s final group game would be a game against the beaten Leinster finalists, Dublin or Louth, at a neutral venue. In the more likely even that Dublin retain their Leinster title, Kerry will face Louth. Portlaoise would seem a logical halfway neutral venue, although there is the possibility the game could be played in Croke Park as part of a double-header.

Should Clare shock Kerry next Sunday and relegate the Kingdom to no.2 seeds, then Kerry would start their Group Phase at home to Donegal on May 20/21, followed by a trip to Clones to face Monaghan a fortnight later, before finishing up with a game against the Ulster champions, Derry or Armagh, at a neutral venue on June 17 or 18.

SAM MAGUIRE CUP

Group 1: Kerry/Clare, Dublin/Louth, Mayo, Cork

Group 2: Galway/Sligo, Derry/Armagh, Tyrone, Westmeath

Group 3: Dublin/Louth, Galway/Sligo, Roscommon, Kildare

Group 4: Derry/Armagh, Kerry/Clare, Monaghan, Donegal

Schedule of games for group stage of Sam Maguire Cup

Round 1 (first named team at home)

Saturday/Sunday, May 20-21

Seed 1 (Munster/Connacht champion) v Seed 3

Seed 2 (Munster/Connacht runner-up) v Seed 4

Saturday/Sunday, May 27-28

Seed 1 (Leinster/Ulster champion) v Seed 3)

Seed 2 (Leinster/Ulster runner-up) v Seed 4)

Round 2 (first named team at home)

Saturday/Sunday, June 3-4

Seed 3 v Seed 2

Seed 4 v Seed 1

Round 3 (neutral venues)

Saturday/Sunday, June 17-18

Seed 1 v Seed 2

Seed 3 v Seed 4

Full fixture details will be confirmed by the C.C.C.C on Friday, May 5.

*********************

TAILTEANN CUP

Group 1: Cavan, Offaly, Laois, London

Group 2: Meath, Down, Tipperary, Waterford

Group 3: Limerick, Wicklow, Longford, Carlow

Group 4: Fermanagh, Antrim, Wexford, Leitrim

New York will enter the Tailteann Cup at the Preliminary Quarter-final stage.

Schedule of games for group stage of Tailteann Cup

Round 1 (first named team at home)

Saturday/Sunday, May 13-14

Seed 1 v Seed 3; Seed 2 v Seed 4

Round 2 (first named team at home)

Saturday/Sunday, May 20-21

Seed 3 v Seed 2; Seed 4 v Seed 1

Round 3 (neutral venues)

Saturday/Sunday, June 3-4

Seed 1 v Seed 2; Seed 3 v Seed 4

Full fixture details will be confirmed by the C.C.C.C on Friday, May 5.