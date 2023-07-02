Kerry will play Derry in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final

Dublin and Monaghan to meet in the other All-Ireland semi-final on the weekend of July 15 / 16

A young David Clifford scores Kerry's sixth goal against Derry in the 2017 All-Ireland Minor Championship Final at Croke Park. Clifford will renew acquaintances with the Oak Leaf county in a fortnight in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final.

Kerry will continue the defence of their All-Ireland Senior Football Championship title against Derry in a fortnight, when the counties face each other at the semi-final stage.

This evening’s draw has pitted Kerry against the two-in-a-row Ulster champions, who came through their All-Ireland quarter-final earlier today, with a 1-12 to 1-8 win over Cork in Croke Park. Derry led the Rebels 0-6 to 0-5 at half time, and while Rory Maguire batted goal over the head of Derry goalkeeper Odhran Lynch cut the gap back to one, Derry responded immediately with a goal from Conor Doherty.

Derry could even afford to have a Shane McGuigan penalty saved by Miacheal Aodh Martin in injury time as they made it to the penultimate stage of the Championship for the second year in a row.

Kerry were the first team to book their place in this year’s penultimate stage of the Championship with an impressive 2-18 to 0-12 win over Tyrone on Saturday afternoon, with Diarmuid O’Connor and Sean O’Shea scoring second half goals as Kerry blitzed their old rivals with a tour de force performance after half time.

Kerry and Derry have only met four times in the Championship, with Kerry having won three of those encounters. The first meeting between the counties was the 1958 All-Ireland semi-final, which Derry won 2-6 to 2-5, but they subsequently lost the final to Dublin by six points.

In 1970 Derry met Kerry, the reigning All-Ireland champions, in the All-Ireland semi-final, with Kerry winning comfortably by 0-23 to 0-10, and going on to successfully defend their title.

Six years later Kerry were again All-Ireland champions when they met Derry in the 1976 All-Ireland semi-final, in which the Kingdom cruised to a 5-14 to 1-10 win.

The most recent Championship win between the counties was 19 years ago, when Kerry had a 1-17 to 1-11 win over the Oak Leaf county in an All-Ireland semi-final, on their way to winning the 2004 All-Ireland title in Jack O’Connor’s first year as team manager.

A more recent reference point for Kerry playing Derry in Croke Park is the 2017 All-Ireland minor football final, which Kerry won by 6-17 to 1-8. That day saw one of the greatest individual displays from a young Kerry footballer from Fossa. Scoring 4-4 and captaining Kerry to the county’s fourth successive All-Ireland minor title that year, Clifford announced himself as a singular and mercurial talent in the game.

Current Kerry senior midfielder Diarmuid O’Connor was also on that 2017 minor team, as was current senior panellist Donal O’Sullivan who scored three points in that final against Derry.

Current Derry senior players Conor McCluskey, Padraig McGrogan and Declan Cassidy were part of the Derry minor squad six years ago, while current Derry senior goalkeeper Odhran Lynch was second choice goalkeeper for Derry for the 2017 minor final.

Meanwhile, the other semi-final in a fortnight will see Dublin take on Monaghan. The Dubs were comfortable 2-17 to 0-11 winners over Mayo in the last of the quarter-finals played this afternoon, with Colm Basquel scoring 2-2 for Dessie Farrell’s team.

Monaghan won through to their first All-Ireland semi-final since 1988, after beating Armagh after a sudden-death penalty shoot-out on Saturday evening after the Ulster neighbours had finished level, 0-14 apiece, after extra-time.

The All-Ireland semi-finals will be played on the weekend of July 15 and 16, with one on Saturday and one on Sunday. The GAA’s CCCC will announce details of dates and times for the semi-finals on Monday.