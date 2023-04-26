Kerry weren’t prepared to agree to 11th hour change to play Munster Senior Football Final in Ennis

Gaelic Grounds in Limerick will host first final between Kerry and Clare since 2000

Sunday week’s Munster Senior Football Championship final – the first between Kerry and Limerick since 2000 – will be played in Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds, with a 4pm throw-in.

Confirmation of the fixture and venue was delivered last night at a Munster Council CCC meeting, with the Limerick city ground as expected, to host the latest meeting of the Kingdom and the Banner county in a provincial football final.

With a loose ‘home and away’ arrangement between the competing counties not extending as far as provincial finals, and with Kerry unwilling to get pulled into another 11th hour discussion about the possibility of the game being played at Cusack Park in Ennis, Tuesday night's Munster Council meeting was really just a formality to rubber-stamp the fixture for the Gaelic Grounds.

It is understood that Clare had informally enquired about hosting the game in Cusack Park in Ennis (their last Championship game against Kerry was in Killarney), even though the last three Munster SFC finals between the counties – 1992, 1997 and 2000 – were all played in Limerick.

Sources told The Kerryman on Tuesday afternoon that Kerry GAA might be agreeable to forming a home and away arrangement with Clare for future fixtures, but they were not prepared to go to Ennis on Sunday week. The source added that any future arrangement between the counties that might cover a home and away arrangement that would include Munster final should be agreed before the Championship starts and not be reactive to any one particular fixture.

Last year Kerry GAA accommodated Cork by playing their Munster semi-final in Páirc Uí Rinn after Páirc Uí Chaoimh couldn’t hold the game because of an Ed Sheeran concert there. When it became known that Páirc Uí Chaoimh was booked for the concert the provincial council fixed the game for Fitzgerald Stadium, but with Cork refusing to play the game in Killarney and threatening to forfeit the game if it wasn’t played in Pairc Uí Rinn, Kerry GAA magnanimously agreed to play the game in Cork.

In 2021 Kerry agreed to defer their All-Ireland semi-final against Tyrone for a week after the Ulster county said they wouldn’t be able to fulfil the original fixture because of a Covid outbreak among their squad.

It is believed the decision makers in Kerry GAA were unwilling to agree to a last minute change in fixture arrangements for a third year running.

Clare GAA officials did make informal enquiries about hosting the game, but without agreement from Kerry, Cusack Park was always going to be ruled out.

Cusack Park has a capacity of 18,500 while the Gaelic Grounds can hold 44,000 spectators.

A crowd of around 15,000 might be expected to attend the final on May 7, and though the Ennis venue would have been able to satisfy demand, it is thought that the Gaelic Grounds was always the Munster Council’s preferred option in the absence of a concrete home and away arrangement.