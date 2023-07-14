Kerry v Derry and Dublin v Monaghan: Everything you need to know about the All-Ireland SFC Semi-finals

How the teams got here, who their top scorers are, previous Championship meetings between the counties, and how they have fared in their last 10 All-Ireland semi-finals...

The race for the Sam Maguire Cup and All-Ireland SFC title will be down to just two teams after this weekend, with Kerry, Derry, Dublin and Monaghan in action in Croke Park in the two semi-finals

It is All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final weekend in Croke Park – two great occasions to look forward to as Dublin take on Monaghan on Saturday at 5.30pm, followed on Sunday by Kerry taking on Derry at 4pm.

Defending champions Kerry are bidding to reach successive finals for the first time since 2014 and 2015. Dublin, six-in-a-row champions in 2015-2020, are attempting to reach the final after missing out in 2021 and 2022. Derry are pursuing a final place for the first time since 1993 while Monaghan’s wait has been a lot longer, having last reached the final in 1930 where they lost to Kerry. It remains Monaghan’s sole All-Ireland final appearance.

Joe McQuillan from Cavan will be the referee for the Kerry v Derry game on Sunday. Tyrone referee Sean Hurson will take charge of the game between Dublin and Monaghan on Saturday.

Both games will be broadcast line on RTE television and BBC Sport NI.

THE FINAL POSSIBILITIES

Here are the possible combinations for the All-Ireland final and the last time they met in the decider.

• Dublin v Kerry……….2019 (replay)

• Dublin v Derry……....1958

• Kerry v Monaghan.....1930

• Derry v Monaghan.....Have not met previously

KERRY v DERRY

Both arrive in the semi-finals as provincial champions, having retained titles in and Munster and Ulster respectively. Kerry have won five and lost one of their six games; Derry have won six and drawn one of their seven games.

HOW THEY REACHED THE SEMI-FINALS

KERRY

• Kerry 0-25 Tipperary 0-5 (Munster quarter-final)

• Kerry 5-14 Clare 0-15 (Munster final)

• Mayo 1-19 Kerry 0-17 (All-Ireland Group 1)

• Kerry 1-14 Cork 0-15 (All-Ireland Group 1)

• Kerry 5-24 Louth 0-11 (All-Ireland Group 1)

• Kerry 2-18 Tyrone 0-12 (All-Ireland quarter-final)

Played 6, Won 5, Lost 1

Top scorers

1. David Clifford..…...5-30 (0-13 frees, 2-0 pen, 0-2 mark)

2. Sean O’Shea........2-30 (0-13 frees, 0-4 ‘45s’, 0-1 mark)

3. Tony Brosnan.…...1-9 (0-1 mark)

4. Paudie Clifford.......2-6

5. Tom O’Sullivan......0-9

DERRY

• Derry 3-17 Fermanagh 2-8 (Ulster quarter-final)

• Derry 1-21 Monaghan 2-10 (Ulster semi-final)

• Derry 1-15 Armagh 0-18 (aet, Derry win 3-1 on penalties) (Ulster final)

• Derry 0-14 Monaghan 0-14 (All-Ireland Group 4)

• Derry 3-14 Donegal 1-15 (All-Ireland Group 4)

• Derry 1-20 Clare 1-13 (All-Ireland Group 4)

• Derry 1-12 Cork 1-8 (All-Ireland quarter-final)

Played 7, Won 6, Drew 1

Top scorers

1. Shane McGuigan...…..2-46 (0-26 frees, 1-0 pen, 0-1 mark)

2. Paul Cassidy...............1-12

3. Brendan Rogers..........1-8

4. Niall Toner...........….....0-7 (5 frees)

5. Ethan Doherty..............0-7

6. Conor Doherty.............2-1

PREVIOUS CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS

• 2004 – Kerry 1-17 Derry 1-11 (All-Ireland semi-final)

• 1976 – Kerry 5-14 Derry 1-10 (All-Ireland semi-final)

• 1970 – Kerry 0-23 Derry 0-10 (All-Ireland semi-final)

• 1958 – Derry 2-6 Kerry 2-5 (All-Ireland semi-final)

LAST TEN SEMI-FINALS

KERRY

• 2022: Kerry 1-14 Dublin 1-13

• 2021: Tyrone 3-14 Kerry 0-22 (aet)

• 2019: Kerry 1-19 Tyrone 0-18

• 2017: Mayo 2-16 Kerry 0-17 (replay)

• 2017: Kerry 2-14 Mayo 2-14 (draw)

• 2016: Dublin 0-22 Kerry 2-14

• 2015: Kerry 0-18 Tyrone 1-11

• 2014: Kerry 3-16 Mayo 3-13 (aet) (replay)

• 2014: Kerry 1-16 Mayo 1-16 (draw)

Played 10, Won 4, Drew 3, Lost 3

DERRY

• 2022: Galway 2-8 Derry 1-6

• 2004: Kerry 1-17 Derry 1-11

• 2001: Galway 1-14 Derry 1-11

• 1998: Galway 0-16 Derry 1-8

• 1993: Derry 0-15 Dublin 0-14

• 1987: Meath 0-15 Derry 0-8

• 1976: Kerry 5-14 Derry 1-10

• 1975: Dublin 3-14 Derry 3-8

• 1970: Kerry 0-23 Derry 0-10

• 1958: Derry 2-6 Kerry 2-5

Played 10, Won 2, Lost 8

* Derry have averaged 1-18 in their seven games, ranging from a high of 3-17 against Fermanagh to a low of 0-14 against Monaghan in the ‘round robin’ series.

* Kerry have averaged 2-20 in their six games, ranging from a high of 5-24 against Louth to lows of 1-14 against Cork and 0-17 against Mayo.

* This will be Derry’s eighth game in this year’s championship, having won six and drawn one of the previous seven. Their only defeat in last year’s championship was against Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final. It leaves them with a very impressive championship record since the start of last year: Played 12; Won 10, Drew 1, Lost 1.

* Kerry’s only defeat in the 2022-23 championships came against Mayo in this year’s ‘round robin’. Their record reads: Played 11, Won 10, Lost 1.

DUBLIN v MONAGHAN

Dublin have reached the semi-final as Leinster champions and are unbeaten in the championship where they won six and drew one of their seven games. Monaghan won four, drew one and lost two of their seven games.

HOW THEY REACHED THE SEMI-FINALS

DUBLIN

• Dublin 4-30 Laois 2-9 (Leinster quarter-final)

• Dublin 0-14 Kildare 0-12 (Leinster semi-final)

• Dublin 5-21 Louth 0-15 (Leinster final)

• Dublin 1-11 Roscommon 0-14 (All-Ireland Group 3)

• Dublin 0-22 Kildare 0-13 (All-Ireland Group 3)

• Dublin 3-23 Sligo 0-8 (All-Ireland Group 3)

• Dublin 2-18 Mayo 0-12 (All-Ireland quarter-final)

Played 7, Won 6, Drew 1

Top scorers

1. Con O’Callaghan...….2-26 (0-4 frees, 0-3 marks)

2. Colm Basquel......….. 5-16 (0-1 free)

3. Cormac Costello........0-18 (9 frees, 2 ‘45’)

4. Paul Mannion............1-13 (0-2 frees)

5. Sean Bugler..............1-12

MONAGHAN

• Monaghan 2-17 Tyrone 1-18 (Ulster quarter-final)

• Derry 1-21 Monaghan 2-10 (Ulster semi-final)

• Monaghan 0-14 Derry 0-14 (All-Ireland Group 4)

• Monaghan 1-23 Clare 1-18 (All-Ireland Group 4)

• Donegal 0-19 Monaghan 0-17 (All-Ireland Group 4)

• Monaghan 1-11 Kildare 0-13 (Preliminary quarter-final)

• Monaghan 0-14 Armagh 0-14 – Monaghan won 9-8 on penalties (All-Ireland quarter-final)

Played 7, Won 4, Drew 1, Lost 2

Top scorers

1. Jack McCarron.........0-21 (7 frees, 1 mark)

2. Conor McManus…...0-19 (16 frees)

3. Conor McCarthy…...2-12 (0-1 free)

4. Michael Bannigan....0-15 (0-4 frees)

5. Gary Mohan.............0-8 (0-1 mark)

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS

• 2017 – Dublin 1-19 Monaghan 0-12 (All-Ireland quarter-final)

• 2014 – Dublin 2-22 Monaghan 0-11 (All-Ireland quarter-final)

• 1922 – Dublin 2-5 Monaghan 0-0 (All-Ireland semi-final)

• 1921 – Dublin 2-8 Monaghan 2-2 (All-Ireland semi-final)

• 1907 – Dublin 1-5 Monaghan 0-2 (All-Ireland semi-final)

LAST TEN SEMI-FINALS

DUBLIN

• 2022: Kerry 1-14 Dublin 1-13

• 2021: Mayo 0-17 Dublin 0-14 (aet)

• 2020: Dublin 1-24 Cavan 0-12

• 2019: Dublin 3-14 Mayo 1-10

• 2018: Dublin 1-24 Galway 2-12

• 2017: Dublin 2-17 Tyrone 0-11

• 2016: Dublin 0-22 Kerry 2-14

• 2015: Dublin 3-15 Mayo 1-14 (replay)

• 2015: Dublin2-12 Mayo 1-15 (draw)

• 2014: Donegal 3-14 Dublin 0-17

Played 10, Won 7, Draw 1, Lost 2

MONAGHAN

• 2018: Tyrone 1-13 Monaghan 0-15

• 1988: Cork 1-14 Monaghan 0-6

• 1995: Kerry 2-9 Monaghan 0-10 (Replay)

• 1995: Monaghan 2-9 Kerry 1-12 (Draw)

• 1979: Kerry 5-14 Monaghan 0-7

• 1938: Galway 2-10 Monaghan 2-3

• 1930: Monaghan 1-6 Kildare 1-4

• 1929: Kildare 0-9 Monaghan 0-1

• 1927: Kildare 1-7 Monaghan 0-2

• 1922: Dublin 2-5 Monaghan 0-0

Played 10, Won 1, Draw 1, Lost 8

* Dublin have averaged 2-20 in their seven championship games to date, ranging from a high of 5-21 against Louth to a low of 1-11 against Roscommon.

* Monaghan have averaged 1-15 in their seven games, ranging from a high of 1-23 against Clare to a low of 0-12 (at the end of normal time) against Armagh.

* Dublin beat Monaghan by ten points in their last championship clash (2017 All-Ireland quarter-final) but since then the Ulster men have done well against their city rivals. They have met four times in the Allianz League, with Monaghan winning three while one was drawn. Their 3-13 to 1-18 win in 2022 sent Dublin into Division 2.

* Donegal in 2014 were the last Ulster County to beat Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final. Prior to that, Armagh in 2002 were the last Ulster team to beat Dublin in the semi-final.

* Dublin lost the 2021 and 2022 semi-finals to Mayo and Kerry, respectively. They have never lost semi-finals in three successive years.

* Monaghan’s Allianz League Division 1 and Championship record this year is: Played 14. Won 7, Drew 1, Lost 6.

Dublin, who were in Division 2, have played 15, Won 13, Drew 1, Lost 1.