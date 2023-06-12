Kerry undone by three Meath second half goals as likelihood of reaching quarter-finals looks remote

Only Patrice Diggin and Jackie Horgan registered on the score-sheet for Kerry in Causeway

Jackie Horgan was just one of two Kerry scorers - Patrice Diggin being the other - the Group 3 loss to Meath in Causeway

Kerry 0-11

Meath 3-15

Two months ago Kerry and Meath served up a game of the year contender in Croke Park in the Division 2A League Final, with the Kingdom prevailing by just a point, 0-14 to 0-13. The clash between the same sides last Saturday in sunny Causeway matched that April meeting for intensity and excitement for forty minutes, but thereafter Meath's impressive power and fitness saw them gradually wear down Kerry and totally dominate the scoring in the last quarter.

This loss will be a tough one for Kerry to take, especially after competing so well for so long, but ultimately Meath had a range of scoring options where Kerry were heavily reliant on their two main sharpshooters, Patrice Diggin and Jackie Horgan. Both of those showed what they can do early on with Horgan booming over a monster of a point straight from the throw-in and a minute later Diggin was on target from a similar distance.

Meath's pace up front was always a problem for Kerry, though, and Emma O’Connell and Amy Gaffney both showed clean pairs of heels to get clear of the Kerry defence and draw their team level with a pair of points.

Kerry were that bit more assertive, though, with a lot of players working tirelessly to deny Meath any room to move. Caoimhe Spillane, a real trojan, made a great burst in on goal but was denied by an alert Tara Murphy. Patrice Diggin won and pointed a free and added a ‘45’ after good work by Spillane and Ellen O’Donoghue.

Meath’s Ciara Foley made a run at goal but Áine O’Connor’s superb tackle reversed the play and good work by Anne Marie Leen saw Jackie Horgan send over another long distance beauty from inside her own half, 0-6 to 0-2.

Aoife Minogue in midfield is the heartbeat of this Meath team, and the sharpshooter settled them with a free. Olivia O’Halloran, always dangerous, trimmed the gap to two points. Meath were getting on top now but Kerry’s defence, especially an outstanding full back line, was making them work hard for everything.

A foul on Caoimhe Spillane saw Patrice Diggin slot a free but the lively O’Halloran replied for the visitors. Meath almost got in for a goal, but Aoife Fitzgerald did really well to deny Aoife Carey while Áine O’Connor managed to deftly rob Ciara Foley as she charged forward.

A foul on Emma O’Connell saw Aoife Minogue cut the gap back to one and O’Connell on another speedy burst saw her rocket fizz over Kerry’s crossbar – she hadn't been looking to settle for a point in that situation. Just before the break, Diggin fired over a long distance free to give Kerry a slight but deserved lead at half-time, Kerry 0-8 Meath 0-7.

Meath burst out of the starting blocks for the second half and things went downhill rapidly for Kerry as the pace and intensity of the game began to take its toll. Leah Devine teed up Aoibhin Lally for a nice equaliser and a foul on Ciara Foley saw Aoife Minogue put them in front. Good work by Ciara Foley saw Emma O’Connell dart into the Kerry square and draw a foul, with Minogue coolly slotting the resultant penalty.

Kerry needed a score fast and Diggin obliged with a ‘45’ after good work by Ellen O'Donoghue, but Ciara Foley, a young player with a bright future, put Meath ahead by 1-10 to 0-9. Nadine Doyle sent in a dangerous ball but Aoife Fitzgerald did well to clear the danger.

Diggin won and converted another free but Kerry were clearly in real trouble now. Grace Coleman stretched the lead after Aoife Minogue was fouled and then came a real disaster as a speculative long ball from Minogue was fumbled into the Kerry net. That made it 2-11 to 0-10, and Kerry's hopes were beginning to fade very fast indeed.

Grace Coleman added a ‘45’ and Olivia O'Halloran stroked over her third point from play.

Ellen O’Donoghue won a last free for Diggin to slot over, but Kerry were running on fumes now while Meath were accelerating towards the finish line. Minogue and Coleman added points before Nadine Doyle executed the coup de grace with a well-taken goal to close out an impressive Meath victory, with Kerry’s sparkling first half display long forgotten.

Kerry’s final group game will be against Laois – who Kerry beat by 13 points in their League meeting – on June 24, with the Leinster county having already lost heavily to Meath and Westmeath already in Group 3.

Kerry will need to rack up a big margin of victory while hoping that Meath do likewise against Westmeath as there is currently a scoring difference of 23 points between Westmeath and Kerry, with one of those looking to finish second in the group and qualify for the quarter-finals.

KERRY: Aoife Fitzgerald, Michelle Costello, Sara Murphy, Rachel McCarthy, Aoife Behan, Niamh Leen, Áine O’Connor, Jackie Horgan 0-2, Kate Lynch, Caoimhe Spillane, Laura Collins, Anne Marie Leen, Ellen O’Donoghue, Clodagh Walsh, Patrice Diggin 0-9 (7f, 1 ‘45’). Subs: Ciara O’Sullivan for Laura Collins (48 mins), Julianne O’Keeffe for Clodagh Walsh (58 mins).

MEATH: Tara Murphy, Sophie Payne, Claire Coffey, Rachel O'Neill, Tracey King, Ellen Burke, Leah Devine, Grace Coleman 0-3 (2f, 1 ‘45’), Aoife Minogue 2-4 (1-0 pen, 0-3f), Aoibhin Lally 0-1, Amy Gaffney 0-1, Olivia O’Halloran 0-3, Ciara Foley 0-1, Emma O’Connell 0-2, Aoife Carey. Sub: Nadine Doyle 1-0 for Aoife Carey (39 mins).

Referee: Joe Collins (Clare)