Kerry under-20 footballer Rob Monahan to take up AFL contract with Carlton Blues

Eighteen-year-old Monahan is an exciting young footballer with Ardfert – and plays hurling with Kilmoyley – who has accepted a two-year contract with Carlton Blues in the Australian Football League

Rob Monahan in action against Ross Chambers of Sligo in the All-Ireland U20 Football Championship semi-final at Pearse Stadium in Galway in May. Photo by Sportsfile

John O'Dowd Kerryman Today at 14:16