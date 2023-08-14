Kerry under-20 footballer Rob Monahan to take up AFL contract with Carlton Blues
Eighteen-year-old Monahan is an exciting young footballer with Ardfert – and plays hurling with Kilmoyley – who has accepted a two-year contract with Carlton Blues in the Australian Football League
Kerryman
Ardfert footballer Rob Monahan – who was a prominent member of Tomás Ó Sé’s under-20 team this year – has accepted an offer from Carlton Blues to take up a two-year contract with the Australian Football League club and embark on a prospective professional career in Aussie Rules.