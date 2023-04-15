Kerry under-20 football captain Killian O’Sullivan hoping to turn past negatives into future positives
Kerry’s U-20 captain Killian O’Sullivan is hoping he and his team mates will be inspired by a management team that includes his Glenflesk club mate Seamus Moynihan
John O'DowdKerryman
They say that what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and, in a sporting context, suffering serious heart-breaking defeats can often be the most important learning curve that a youngster can go through to toughen them up for the realities of life.