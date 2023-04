Kerry U20 hurling boss Seán Maunsell delighted with Leinster switch

Unlike the county’s minor hurlers, the Under 20s have been graded in Tier 2 in the Leinster championship

The Kerry Under 20 hurlers will fact Carlow in the first round of the Leinster Under 20 championship this Saturday Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Damian Stack Kerryman Thu 30 Mar 2023 at 07:00