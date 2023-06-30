Kerry U-21 football final gets green light after agreement reached on new date

East Kerry and North Kerry will get their county under-21 football championship final played after the original fixture was postponed because East Kerry were unable to field a team

Austin Stack Park, Tralee, pictured, will host the County U-21 Football Final a week later than originally planned, with East Kerry and North Kerry to face each other next Wednesday

Uncertainty over whether or not the county under-21 football championship final between East Kerry and North Kerry would be played has been resolved, with the game scheduled for next Wednesday, July 5 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, one week after the fixture was initially meant to be played.

The situation had reached an impasse earlier this week when East Kerry – who are the defending champions – informed the Kerry Competitions Control Committee (CCC) that they would not be able to field a team last Wednesday evening because they had too many of their players unavailable. It is understood that about players were unavailable, with most of them away on holidays.

Before they had played their county semi-final against South Kerry, East Kerry had asked the CCC for a deferral of the final in the event that they qualified for it, on the grounds that they wouldn’t have the players to field a team. Subsequent to the semi-final result, the CCC considered East Kerry’s request but ruled that the final had to be played as originally scheduled, last Wednesday.

On Monday, East Kerry informed the CCC that they would not be able to fulfil the fixtures, with their opponent North Kerry being informed on Monday evening that the game would not be going ahead and the matter had been referred back to the CCC.

North Kerry Board chairperson Mairead O’Sullivan, on Tuesday, told The Kerryman of her “disappointment and disillusionment” that the game wasn’t being played, and expressed her concerns that the final might not be played at all, because of the difficulty in finding an alternative date.

Ms O’Sullivan said that North Kerry had offered to play the next next Monday or Tuesday at the latest, but she said this was rejected by East Kerry because their players would still be away.

Ms O’Sullivan said any later date was not feasible because several of the North Kerry players have hurling commitments with their clubs, and with final the round of county senior hurling championship group phase games going ahead this weekend, and the county SHC quarter-finals a couple of weeks away, the North Kerry Board had give the hurling club managers – as well as the football clubs in the district – a promise that the under-21 players would be able to get back to those teams after last Wednesday at the latest.

It is understood East Kerry weren’t initially amenable to playing next Wednesday either, as they have several players involved in important county senior football league games the following weekend, but with the prospect of the CCC awarding the game to North Kerry without a ball being kicked, it appears both sides have agreed a resolution, with the final going ahead, a week later than planned, back in Austin Stack Park, with a 7.30pm start.

The game will be a repeat of last year’s final, which East Kerry won to make it three in a row of under-21 titles. Needless to say, East Kerry will be as motivated to make it a fourth title in a row as North Kerry will be to stop them and win a first U-21 title for the recently formed district team.