Kerry U-20s taken to extra-time by four-goal Clare before Tomás Ó Sé’s team wins through to Munster Final

Defending Munster champions Kerry survive semi-final scare to set up provincial final against Cork next Monday in Pairc Uí Chaoimh

William Shine goes on the attack for Kerry against Clare in the Munster U-20 Football Championship semi-final in Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

Kerry 1-20

Clare 4-9

(after extra-time)

If this is what knock-out championship football brings to the table then give us more, lots more, of it... although Tomás Ó Sé would hardly agree.

Kerry came out the right side – just about – of a five-goal, extra-time belter of a Munster semi-final in Tralee this evening, but it would take a stone-hearted Kerry supporter not to feel as gutted for the Clare players as it would be to be delighted for their counterparts from the Kingdom.

Kerry’s Munster title defence – and All-Ireland title ambitions – remains alive but only just after they were taken all the way to the 80-something minute by a Clare team that rattled Ó Sé’s team to its very core before being carried out on their shields.

Kerry live to fight another day, next Monday night as it happens, in the Munster final against Cork, but it is highly unlikely the defending champions will retain the title if they are as porous at the back as they were here.

Conceding three goals to the Banner men in the regulation hour – two in the first 13 minutes – ensured the floodlights were needed in Austin Stack Park before this contest was decided, and the concession of a fourth goal, albeit it too late to rescue Clare, will leave the defender in Ó Sé raging.

At the other end Kerry were very good, if not brilliant, but 10 points from William Shine, five from Rob Monahan (before his sending off in the 61st minute) and 1-1 from Keith Evans helped steer the home side to a nervous victory.

Clare’s chief problem was that they laboured when it came to kicking points, something that Kerry managed with considerable more ease, though it was probably Evans’ goal in the 75th minute that ultimately rescued Kerry from what would have been a chastening and costly defeat, but one they couldn’t have had too much argument with had Clare prevailed.

This will have been a steep learning curve for Ó Sé, who surely couldn’t have countenanced his team conceding four goals, and swift and severe remedial work will be required in the next seven days, if that’s even possible.

With two months remove from a couple of John Kerins Cup games back in February, Kerry were always heading somewhat into the unknown in this first game of their Munster title defence against a Clare team that had the benefit of a win against Tipperary a week earlier, and it was clear in the first quarter of this contest that the home side were a little unsure of themselves.

An early converted mark from Aaron O’Shea put the Kingdom on the scoreboard first, but Clare handled more of the ball in the first ten minutes, showing plenty of confidence and energy, and their patience and composure was finally rewarded in the 10th minute. Cillian McGroary put a perfect pass over the top of the Kerry defence to Paul Frawley, and the St Joseph’s Milltown man showed skill and nerve to place the ball low past Kerry goalkeeper Kieran Mackessy.

Kerry responded with a point from Shine, but in the 13th minute Joe Rafferty rose to meet the dropping ball from Sean McMahon’s under-hit effort for a point, and with goalkeeper Mackessy off his line, the Clare no.14 flicked the ball to the empty goal.

If the Kerry defence was rattled by those two green flags for Clare, the forwards at least had the composure to stick to the game plan. Scores in the second quarter from Monahan (3), Shine (2) and Aaron O’Shea saw Kerry 0-8 to 2-0 to the good at half time as Clare failed to raise a white flag.

Brendy Rouine scored Clare’s first point, from a mark, in the 36th minute, and while Kerry kicked on to lead by five points, 0-13 to 2-2, after 41 minutes, points from McGroary and Rouine, followed by Frawley’s second goal – beautifully created by McMahon and Rouine – made it 3-4 to 0-13 at the three-quarter stage, with Clare full value for being level at that stage.

Kerry kicked the next three points before Clare replied with two of their own, and then Monahan was sent off on a straight red card, an umpire alerting referee Jonathan Hayes to something that happened off the ball. A late free from Odhran Cunningham sent the game to extra-time.

Clare’s towering midfielder Brian McNamara kicked the visitors in the lead at the start of extra-time but Shine converted two frees and Aaron O’Shea – back on to replace Monahan and restore Kerry to 15 players – added another as the home side led 0-19 to 3-8 at the turnaround. Clare, at that stage, were down to 14 men, corner back Eoghan Casey black carded for a cynical trip on Dara O’Callaghan as he bore down on the Clare goal.

Clare sub Tom Curran’s fine point kept the Banner believing but then Evans stole in on the end of an incisive Kerry attack to drill the ball past Thomas Collins, and at four ahead it looked good for the reigning champions. It looked better when Shine’s 10th score of the game put Kerry five clear, enough of a buffer that McNamara’s 82nd minute – the ball brilliantly caught and his shot confidently despatched – was no consolation for Clare as the final whistle sounded.

Tomás Ó Sé won’t need telling what’s required over the next seven days, if a Cork team that eased past Limerick by 2-14 to 0-6 isn’t to relieve Kerry of their title in Pairc Ui Chaoimh. A few defenders made in his own likeness would be as good a place as any to start.

KERRY: Kieran Mackessy (Finuge), Joey Nagle (Austin Stacks), Andrew Moynihan (Rathmore), Cian O’Donoghue (St Marys), Killian O’Sullivan (Glenflesk), Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks), Paudie O’Leary (Gneeveguilla), Cillian Burke (Milltown/Castlemaine), Caolán O’Connell (Castlegregory), Rob Monahan 0-5 (1 ‘45’) (Ardfert), Thomas O’Donnell (Castlegregory), Keith Evans 1-1 (Keel), Cian McMahon 0-1 (Dr Crokes), William Shine 0-10 (6f) (Legion), Aaron O’Shea 0-3 (1m) (Listry).

Subs: Cian Lynch (Glenflesk) for C O’Connell (27), Jack Clifford (St Michaels/Foilmore) for T O’Donnell (38), Luke Crowley (Glenflesk) for A O’Shea (44), Dara O’Callaghan (Kilcummin) for K O’Sullivan (52), Jordan Kissane (Austin Stacks) for C McMahon (56), Adam Segal (Ballyduff) for P O’Leary (et, 64), Rob Stack (Beale) for K Burke (et, 76), Cian Foley (Kilcummin) for K Evans (et, 78)

CLARE: Thomas Collins, Eoghan Casey, Fergal Guinnane, Joshua Moloney, Liam Cotter, Liam Culligan, Joshua Guyler, Brian McNamara 1-1, James Curran, Mikie Kelleher, Cillian McGroary 0-2, Brendy Rouine 0-4 (2f, 1m), Paul Frawley 2-0, Joe Rafferty 1-0, Sean McMahon.

Subs: Odhran Cunningham for L Culligan (43), Tom Curran 0-2 (1f) for J Rafferty (46), C Meaney for M Kelliher (54), Dylan O’Brien for L Cotter (58), Joe Rafferty for S McMahon (et, ht), Sean Neylon for C McGroary (et, 73), Aaron Kelly for J Curran (et, 80).

REFEREE: J Hayes (Limerick)