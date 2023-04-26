Kerry U-20 boss Ó Sé: ‘We’re in an All-Ireland semi-final and that’s the focus right now’

Kerry manager Tomás Ó Sé could well afford to be positive after his charges superior firepower proved decisive to easily overcome Cork by a comfortable margin

Having shipped negative vibes in scrambling to a narrow semi-final win over Clare, Ó Sé felt the Banner men didn’t receive the credit for a gutsy performance and spoke of that extra-time semi-final win as a vital stepping stone to Kerry completing back to back provincial titles.

“I didn’t think Clare were as bad as some people envisaged, there is a perception that because Kerry teams would have hammered them year after year. Clare were very organised, when you’re played an organised and hungry team, they can be difficult to break down, that game stood to us and we had a little more space here to express ourselves,” he said.

“Yes we conceded four goals, we tried to rectify against Cork, it worked, yet there is work to be done. The beauty of this competition is that there are two weeks to go to the next game, we can improve.”

The tone for the game was established in the opening minutes, naturally, Ó Sé delighted with the healthy return.

“We had a great start, it stood to us for the rest of the game. It might have been easy to go into our shell but we didn’t, maybe for ten to fifteen minutes at the end of the first half when we gave away the ball, Cork did create chances that they might had taken on other nights,” he said.

“We wanted a good start, we didn’t think that we would get it, I had watched the footage of Cork, impressive and very strong defensively. Pairc Uí Chaoimh is a big pitch, a wide open field, last week we had 26 turnovers given away, much improved today except for that little spell.”

By the end of the hour, nobody could question Kerry’s right to the provincial title thanks to a workmanlike showing.

“I was delighted for them, Kerry is a tough county, they had to put up with a lot of comments, they put their shoulder to the wheel. We focused on Cork strengths, they are a particularly good running team, we tracked hard and blocked off the space to gain the reward,” said Ó Sé.

“Our defence was outstanding, we had two lads doing exams today, we’re in an All Ireland semi-final and that’s the focus right now. Rob Monahan will return, he is a big player for us, back into the mix but there is strength in depth, we had lads that came on against Cork, all contributed to the win.

A lot of positives for Kerry on an occasion there went under pressure to perform, which they did and then some, but there will be much to focus on between now and the All-Ireland semi-final against back-to-back Connacht champions Sligo the weekend after next.