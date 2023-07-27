Kerry to start Stephen O’Brien in All-Ireland football final against Dublin

Killian Spillane is recalled to the match day squad along with Ronan Buckley, but Tony Brosnan is unavailable because of illness

Stephen O’Brien will start Sunday’s All-Ireland final against Dublin in the only change Kerry have made to the team that started the semi-final win against Derry.

The Kenmare Shamrocks man is named at left half forward in place of Adrian Spillane, who O’Brien replaced at half time in the semi-final ten days ago.

Killian Spillane has been recalled to the match day 26 in place of Tony Brosnan who misses out because of a respiratory illness. Listry’s club man Ronan Buckley is also named in the match day squad with Sean O’Brien from Beaufort the one to drop out after being in the squad for the semi-final win.

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor has put faith in 32-year-old Stephen O’Brien – who will make his 50th Championship appearance on Sunday – to reproduce the second half performance he put in against Derry, when he was one of the team’s stand-out players in that 1-17 to 1-15 win over the Ulster championship.

Killian Spillane is, as expected, recalled to the match day squad having recovered fully from the ankle injury that had kept him out of action since the Munster final win over Clare in early May.

Killian Spillane in action against David Byrne of Dublin during the 2019 All-Ireland Final replay

Brian Ó Beaglaoich, who was thought to be a strong contender to start in the Kerry defence, is also kept in reserve on the bench.

News on Wednesday that Brosnan will miss Sunday’s final because of a respiratory issue affecting his lungs, is a serious set-back to Kerry’s title defence, with the Dr Crokes man a highly-rated scoring forward who would surely have seen some game time against Dublin.

There was already some concern from some quarters about the depth of quality of Kerry’s bench, and not without good reason. Across the All-Ireland series since the Munster Championship, Stephen O’Brien is the only substitute to have come on and scored for the Kingdom. Kerry’s substitutes in their Group 1 games against Mayo, Cork and Louth failed to score anything, while in the quarter-final (against Tyrone) and semi-final (against Derry) O’Brien was the only substitute to score, with the Kenmare man kicking one point in each game.

Brosnan’s unavailability limits Kerry’s attacking options, with Micheal Burns the most experienced Kerry forward on the bench, while Ruairi Murphy and Donal O’Sullivan have no experience at this level of the Championship.

Dublin will name their All-Ireland final starting team and squad on Friday morning.

Kerry team to play Dublin

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Dara Moynihan (Spa)

11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks)

12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks)

13. Paudie Clifford (Fossa)

14. David Clifford (Fossa)

15. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

Substitutes

16. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

17. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

18. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

19. Mike Breen (Beaufort)

20. Barry ‘Dan’ O’Sullivan (Dingle)

21. Ruairí Murphy (Listry)

22. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)

23. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

24. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

25. Dónal O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan)

26. Ronan Buckley (Listry)