Kerry to renew rivalries with Tyrone in All-Ireland SFC quarter-final

The dates and times for all four quarter-finals to be played in Croke Park will be confirmed by the GAA’s CCCC later on Monday

David Clifford in action against Padraig Hampsey, left, and Conn Kilpatrick of Tyrone when the teams met in the National League in Omagh in March.

Kerry will renew rivalries with Tyrone next weekend after the counties were drawn to play each other in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final.

Following the results of the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals – played Saturday and Sunday –, Kerry knew going into this morning’s draw that they could only be paired against Tyrone or Monaghan, with the other two preliminary quarter-final winners, Cork and Mayo, off limits to Kerry as they had played them already in Group 3.

Next weekend will be the first Championship meeting between Kerry and Tyrone since the 2021 All-Ireland semi-final, which Tyrone won 3-14 to 0-22 after extra-time. That game was embroiled in some controversy after Tyrone sought a delay to the initial August 15 date because of an outbreak of the Covid virus among their players and back-room staff.

The game was eventually played on August 28 – only after Kerry agreed to a further postponement of the match when the GAA was going to award them a walkover when Tyrone said they wouldn’t be able to fulfil the August 21 date Croke Park said the game would have to be played on.

When the game was finally played, a highly-charged contest was tied at 2-11 to 0-17 at the end of normal time, but, crucially, Kerry had to play all of extra-time without the injured David Clifford, and a third Tyrone goal – Conor McKenna’s second – helped the Ulster champions to a one-point win, and they went on to beat Mayo in the final by five points.

Before that, Kerry and Tyrone played a close-run All-Ireland semi-final in 2019, with Kerry winning 1-18 to 0-18, while four years earlier, in 2015, Kerry also prevailed in an All-Ireland semi-final, beating the Red Hand county by 0-18 to 1-11.

Kerry and Tyrone have played each other eight times in the All-Ireland Championship, with each county having won four of those meetings.

A much more recent barometer of how the sides might match up against each other next weekend, might be their Division One National League meeting in early March when Tyrone edged a tight contest in Omagh by three points, 1-15 to 2-9, although that League meeting will really count for nothing when the teams face each other next weekend.

While Kerry come into the quarter-final as Munster champions and Group 1 winners from the All-Ireland Group Stage, Tyrone crashed out of the Ulster championship at the quarter-final stage, losing to Monaghan by 2-17 to 1-18, and then finishing third in Group 3 behind Armagh and Galway. That sent them to Ballybofey last Saturday for a preliminary quarter-final against Donegal where they had an impressive 1-18 to 0-13 win.

Meanwhile, Dublin will play Mayo in what will be, arguably, the most eagerly anticipated of the four quarter-finals. Mayo beat Galway by one point in Sunday’s All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final, but they would probably have wanted to avoid the Leinster champions in such a big game just six or seven days after that win in Salthill.

Cork, who beat Roscommon in their preliminary quarter-final in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday, will face the Ulster champions Derry, while there is an Ulster derby between Armagh and Monaghan.

Dates and times for the quarter-finals will be announced later today (Monday) but it is possible that Armagh versus Monaghan will be the first game played on Saturday followed by Dublin and Mayo, with a double-header on Sunday involving Derry against Cork followed by Kerry and Tyrone.

However, it has also been floated that Mayo – the only quarter-finalist to have played last Sunday – will be given a seven-day turnaround for their game, which would likely see the Dublin v Mayo game as the second one played on Sunday. That would likely mean a Saturday billing for Kerry’s game against Tyrone.

All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals

(games to be played weekend Saturday & Sunday, July 1 & 2)

Kerry v Tyrone

Armagh v Monaghan

Derry v Cork

Dublin v Mayo