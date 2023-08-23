Kerry star Ruairí Murphy’s story to continue with East Kerry after debut inter-county season
The Listry man is hoping to continue the upward progression in his football career in this year’s County Senior Football Championship
Kerryman
Ruairí Murphy will be heading into his third year of studying at UCC next month, but it is hard not to think that his greatest learning experiences in 2023 came on the training pitches at Kerry’s Centre of Excellence in Currans and in the League and Championship minutes he played for Kerry this year.