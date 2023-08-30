Kerry star Paudie Clifford calls for County SFC to revert to previous format

The Fossa man is not a fan of ‘going from one group into another group’

Two weeks after Kerry’s All-Ireland final defeat to Dublin, the play-maker was back in action for his club Fossa, and after three games on the bounce, he finds himself looking forward to a county intermediate championship quarter-final.

While Sunday’s trip to Castleisland to play Desmonds (4pm) is the main thing on his mind at the moment, Clifford will soon be getting ready to join the East Kerry squad as they attempt to retain the Bishop Moynihan Cup by collecting a fourth title in five seasons in the process.

While returning to club duty has enabled the inter-county forward to move on, to some degree, from the heart-break of Croke Park on July 30, Clifford, who turned 27 today, believes that having two different group stages, for club and county championships, is potentially too much.

On the go for his fourth weekend in succession, if Fossa should emerge victorious on Sunday, the semi-finals will take place the following weekend. Add in the three group weekends after that in the county’s blue riband event, and you’re playing eight games on the trot with no week off.

Returning the county championship to one of the old versions, of the first round, losers’ round and then straight knock-outs, would be more to Clifford’s liking, as it would at least give the possibility of having a two-week gap between games on one occasion over such a busy period.

“I would go that way, if they were re-thinking it. You’re in a group in the intermediate for us this year, and you have three games, and then you’re into another group. I think we could change to the losers’ round, like it was before,” he said.

“At least there would be one less game anyway. I would do that alright. It must be especially tough for the senior clubs, going from one group into another group. That must be tough. I do think they could probably look at the losers’ round.”

Despite that, Clifford is a huge fan of the split-season, even though inter-county players don’t seem to get a real break from competitive fare at all. The fact that you don’t have to be hopping back and forth between Kerry and the clubs is what makes the new format popular.

“I do like the split-season because it works very well. You can put all your eggs into the inter-county basket, and then you can take them all out for the club, rather than keeping an eye on one or the other. It works that way,” he added.

“It is tough, but that’s just the way it’s going to be. If there was no split-season, we would still have two championships to play, from September to December. It was still going on all year, so I don’t think that it makes too much of a difference that way.

“It was a tough few weeks after the All-Ireland final, but we felt the best thing was to get back at it, and put everything into the club, and the club season. It helped maybe to take our minds off the All-Ireland, so it probably worked out well in that way.

“I felt that I was tired the week after the All-Ireland final, and obviously very down about the result, but then I felt good the week after being back training. I went straight back into it, and it’s been okay. I don’t feel tired now anyway, I’m just enjoying being back with the club lads and all that.

“It’s tough, but I think, if the split-season wasn’t there, we would still have two championships to play. It’s good that we have a few more weeks to play it, because inter-county finishes at the end of July.

"Obviously it’s tough, but there’s no other way of doing it really. I’m not complaining about it.”

*Paudie Clifford was speaking at the official launch of the new partnership between Clubber TV and Kerry GAA, which will see club and county championship matches shown exclusively live on Clubber TV for the next three seasons.