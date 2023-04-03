Kerry star Mikey Boyle could miss opening two games of Joe McDonagh Cup

Kerry boss Stephen Molumphy says the Ballyduff half-back will miss the trip to Down this weekend and that the next game is also in doubt

Kerry star defender Mikey Boyle is set to miss at least the opening game, if not the opening two games, of the Joe McDonagh Cup Photo by David Fitzgerald / Sportsfile

Kerry hurling boss Stephen Molumphy confirmed that star defender Mikey Boyle is to miss this weekend’s Joe McDonagh Cup opening round away to Down in Ballycran, and hinted that the Ballyduff man is very much in a race against time to be ready for the second game, at home to Carlow.

“Yeah he will be,” the Waterford native said when asked if Boyle would miss this Saturday’s game, before going on to suggest the Carlow game was also in the balance for the Kingdom’s sweeper following the hamstring injury he picked up in the Division 2A semi-final with

“Hopefully not, maybe two games. Hopefully not more than that,” he said.

The Kerry boss also suggested that both Colin Walsh and Brandon Barrett, who have both been out injured of late, would be fit for this weekend, if not necessarily in a position to play the full seventy minutes.

“Two of them we just have to check on Tuesday night, but they’re in contention alright definitely. We just don’t know if they’ll last the full game or not,” he said, while confirming that Jordan Conway, who has picked up a couple of injuries this season, “is good” to go for the trip to the Ards peninsula.