Kerry should safely negotiate first step against Clare as they chase elusive All-Ireland U-20 football title

The auditions have taken place, the dress rehearsals have been and gone, it’s time for opening night on Broadway for the Kerry under-20 footballers when they entertain Clare in the Munster semi-final at Austin Stack Park next Monday at 7pm.

With a consistent block of training undertaken in the last month, following on from two competitive fixtures in the John Kerins Cup, and several challenge matches, new manager Tomas Ó Sé, and his backroom team, will be eager to hit the ground running when the Banner arrive in Tralee.

The last month has been crucial for Ó Sé as preparations had been relatively stop-start up to then due to various factors, including colleges’ commitments, injuries and, of course, St Brendan’s Killarney’s run to the Hogan Cup semi-final, where they lost to Summerhill College of Sligo.

As a result, therefore, of finally getting his full squad together to gain proper momentum in the championship preparations, the An Ghaeltacht legend will be expecting to have ironed out many of the teething problems that showed up during the afore-mentioned John Kerins Cup.

First day out at Fitzgerald Stadium, Kerry struggled to match the physicality of opponents Kildare, losing out by three points in the finish, 2-12 to 0-15, with the Lilywhites’ capacity to expose the Kingdom rearguard through direct running down the middle paying big dividends.

The following week at Parnell Park saw the green and gold improve significantly on their kick-outs, and on their general work-rate, but they were let down badly by unforced turnovers, eventually allowing Dublin to record a three-point win, 2-14 to 2-11, Cillian Burke and Caolan O Conaill finding the net for the visitors.

Since then, Kerry have suffered a significant blow with the loss of electric corner-forward Kieran Dennehy to a serious hamstring injury. Catching the eye during Mid Kerry’s passage to last year’s county senior championship decider, the talented Beaufort attacker appeared a nailed-on starter.

Goalkeeper Sean Broderick has also been on the injured list over the past couple of weeks with an ankle injury, and although it’s hoped that he will return to training later this week, the John Mitchels’ man must be rated doubtful for Monday evening.

Nevertheless, Ó Sé and his selectors Seamus Moynihan, Bryan Sheehan and Sean Walsh have a strong depth to their squad from which to select the starting fifteen for this provincial opener. Indeed, six of the side that lined out against Tyrone in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final remain underage.

Dara O’Callaghan, Joey Nagle, Armin Heinrich, Keith Evans, Thomas O’Donnell and Cillian Burke have plenty of experience at this grade following the 2022 run to the last four of the competition, so the Kerry management will demand much leadership from this sextet within the fold.

Captain Killian O’Sullivan is set to join Heinrich in what should be an imposing Kingdom half-back line, in front of probable goalkeeper Kieran Mackessy, while the return of Milltown/Castlemaine’s Burke from a long-term back problem is absolutely vital. The rangy and versatile midfielder is undoubtedly one of Kerry’s potential trump cards.

Up front, O’Donnell, Evans and the hugely exciting Rob Monahan of Ardfert could well form an imposing half-forward line, all capable of scoring in their own right, and also delivering a quality supply to the likes of Aaron O’Shea and Cian McMahon in the inside line.

Opponents Clare have the benefit of a quarter-final game under their belt already, which can only be a positive for their chances of causing a huge upset on Monday night. Travelling to Semple Stadium, and coming away with a three-point victory, 1-11 to 0-11, was an extremely solid result.

Wing-forward Mikey Kelleher was the star man for the Banner on the night, notching the game’s only goal in the second minute, and adding two points later on. That early green flag proved to be the decisive score, despite Tipperary’s determined performance thereafter.

Clare are solid all the way through the side, with goalkeeper Thomas Collins and Tom Curran, who came off the bench against Tipperary, reliable from placed balls. Liam Cotter, Liam Culligan, Joshua Guyler and Brendy Rouine were other key figures on opening night.

It’s now 15 years since Kerry went all the way to All-Ireland glory in this age grade, and while Monday night is only the first step on the road, laying down a positive marker from the outset is important. Clare will provide stubborn opposition, for sure, but the home team have too many aces in the pack.

Verdict: Kerry

MUNSTER U-20 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

Kerry v Clare

Monday, April 17

Austin Stack Park, Tralee at 7pm