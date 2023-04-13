Kerry should have just enough to slow down Carlow’s rising

The Barrowsiders were big, big winners over Kildare last weekend in the shock result of the opening round of the Joe McDonagh Cup

Kerry wing-back Eoin Ross gets off a shot in the first half ahead of Carlow's Jon Nolan in their National League Division 2A clash in Austin Stack Park in February Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

Last weekend’s first round of the Joe McDonagh Cup, in a lot of ways, simply threw the form book into the air and scattered it with a shotgun blast.

Nowhere was that more evident than in Dr Cullen Park on Saturday afternoon when the home side tore into the visiting and highly fancied Kildare in the first half and coolly ripped them to shreds.

By half-time the margin was out to twenty points in Carlow’s favour – 4-13 to 0-5 – and, while Kildare did improve somewhat in the second half for a 5-23 to 0-19 finish, all of a sudden complacent assumptions about the pecking order at this level (including those of the writer of this piece) have been shown to be so much flotsam.

A slight mitigation for Kildare is that they had played – and lost – the Division 2A final just six days beforehand, but by the same token participation in that final didn’t stop Offaly from seeing off Laois in Tullamore quite comfortably, 3-19 to 1-22.

Even if we accept that Kildare probably misfired to a certain extent in Carlow town, that doesn't fully explain away the margin of victory Carlow enjoyed over them. The Barrowsiders look very much to be back on form.

At the very least they won’t fear coming to Austin Stack Park this weekend. The last time they visited the Kingdom, Tom Mulally’s men lost out by just two points – 1-13 to 0-18 – and were it not for a last-gasp intervention by Paudie O’Connor might have sneaked an unlikely victory.

In the meantime, Carlow have evidently improved massively. A three-goal haul from Paddy Boland means the inside forward will take watching, while guys like Marty Kavanagh, James Doyle and Conor Kehoe really seem to be hitting top gear.

It’s largely the same panel of players as came to Tralee in February, but Carlow are a different kettle of fish now than then quite clearly. To be fair so too are the Kingdom. Their performance in Ballycran on the weekend was a cut above anything we’ve seen so far this year.

Players such as Eoin Ross and Fionán Mackessy seem to be getting back to their very best form, while players such as Colin Walsh (who was suspended for the last meeting with Carlow) and Brandon Barrett are back to full fitness.

There's also the small matter of being able to welcome back Pádraig Boyle and Jason Diggins. Kerry boss Stephen Molumphy may nor may not choose to do so straight away, but at the very least they should be on the bench we would imagine, and if they are Kerry are going to have serious options off the bench.

Before Carlow’s destruction of Kildare we would have had Kerry in as marginal favourites for this contest. Now it’s a lot more uncertain. Still on home soil, with a boost of their own last weekend, Kerry should rise to the occasion.

Verdict: Kerry

JOE McDONAGH CUP ROUND 2

Kerry v Carlow

Sunday, April 16

Austin Stack Park, 2pm