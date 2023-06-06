Kerry SFL Division 5: Waterville see off Duagh to stay unbeaten atop the table
Moyvane have a good win on the road over Kilgarvan
Jimmy DarcyKerryman
Phase 2 Cup
More Kerry News
Listowel Writers’ Week curator hits back at criticism – ‘A small group probably wanted it to fail’
Kerry FC boss Billy Dennehy admits ‘there’s a big gap between us and them’ after Waterford defeat
Kerry SFL Division 4: Beale go top of Division 4 with win over Ballyduff
County Kerry fifth XI make competitive Munster League debut
Shane Enright: Kerry’s efficiency masked that Cork had more chances and possession
Simon Bourke: Celebrating the deaths of innocent fans at Hillsborough is stupid and vile, but a criminal offence? I’m not so sure
Kerry fireman forced to strike for change – ‘I can’t even see my son playing hurling as I am on call 24/7’
Scar-tissue from previous defeat in Páirc makes win extra sweet for Kerry’s Paul Murphy
Title contenders Waterford FC ruthlessly exploit Kerry FC’s high line to shoot six goals
Cllr condemns knife attack on beach but says it's no reflection on Ballybunion