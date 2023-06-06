Kerry

Kerry SFL Division 5: Waterville see off Duagh to stay unbeaten atop the table

Moyvane have a good win on the road over Kilgarvan

Dion Murphy of Kilgarvan in action against Shane Stack of Moyvane during the Credit Union Co. League Division 5 Round 5 game in Kilgarvan on Sunday Photo by Tatyana McGough

Jimmy DarcyKerryman

Phase 2 Cup