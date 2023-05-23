Kerry

Kerry SFL Division 5: Lispole and Waterville head into Phase 2 with perfect winning records

With seven rounds now completed, Division 5 moves into Phase 2 with a Cup and a Shield section

Ballylongford have finished up bottom of Group A while East Kerry neighbours, Rathmore and Gneeveguilla, prop up the foot of Group B

Jimmy DarcyKerryman

Group A