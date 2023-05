St Senan’s, Keel, Tarbert, Beale and St Michaels-Foilmore are all tied in second place on eight points after six rounds played

Cordal full-forward Philip O'Connor in possession and driving towards the goal with St Senan's corner-forward Tomás Dillon for company during their SFL Division 4 game in Cordal on Sunday. Photo by John Reidy

Cromane are one of only four teams in the County League not to have tasted defeat so far this year (Legion, Lispole, and Waterville the others) and now sit three points clear of a tight chasing pack at the summit of Division Four.