Kerry SFL Division 4: Sneem/Derrynane get their first win while inflicting first loss on Cromane

St Pats Blennerville and Dr Crokes occupy the relegation places with Sneem/Derrynane

Sneem/Derrynane’s first win and Cromane’s first loss was the result that really made people sit up last weekend, cutting Cromane's lead at the top to just one point and getting Sneem/Derrynane off the mark with their first league points. Cromane made the better start and led by 1-7 to 0-4 with a Mikey Houlihan goal and points from Cian Lyons, Liam O'Neill, and Danny O'Shea. However, an opportunist goal by Ian Galvin inspired the home side, who kicked 1-3 to draw level at half-time.