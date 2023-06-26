Kerry SFL Division 4: Keel secure promotion and relegate Dr Crokes at the same time

Tarbert and Cordal occupy the other two promotion spots with one round of games to play but neither are yet certain of being promoted to Division 3

The clash between Dr Crokes and Keel in Killarney was always going to be an important one, with Keel going up if they won, while Dr Crokes would be relegated if they lost. Dr Crokes were missing a few top guns but still had a strong side out, but even so there was no denying Keel’s 2-8 to 0-12 win. They are the first side guaranteed one of the top spots and most likely the title as well.