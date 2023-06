St Senans, Beale, Tarbert, Cordal and Cromane are all in contention to go up to Division 3 for next year

Thomas Ladden scored Keel's first of two goals against Cromane and puts them top of Division 4 of the County SFL

The clash between Keel and Cromane was always going to frame the narrative of the promotion race, with the winners topping the table with just two games left, and it was a hard-fought but deserved victory for Keel that all but guarantees Division 3 football next year.