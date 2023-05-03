Kerry SFL Division 4: Cromane win their fifth game to stay out in front of St Michaels/Foilmore

Dr Crokes B and Sneem/Derrynane still waiting for their first points in fourth division

Cromane remain unbeaten in Division 4 of the county league after five rounds, with their latest win coming away to Ballyduff with a 1-8 to 1-7 victory. Ballyduff started the brighter and led by 0-2 to 0-0 after ten minutes but the home side failed to score for the rest of the half. Darren Houlihan and Donnchadh Walsh points had Cromane level by the 16th minute and two more scores were added from Houlihan again and a Sean O’Sullivan free to leave Cromane ahead 0-4 to 0-2 at the break.