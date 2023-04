Kerry SFL Division 4: Cromane and St Michaels-Foilmore lead the way with maximum six points

St Pat’s Blennerville, Dr Crokes B and Sneem/Derrynane are still looking for their first point after three losses each

Cromane raised four green flags, to Dr Crokes' two, in a six-goal thriller that the Mid Kerry club won by six points

Jimmy Darcy Kerryman Tue 11 Apr 2023 at 13:48