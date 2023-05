Dromid Pearses and Skellig Rangers starting to drift away from the pack at the foot of the division

Gaining in momentum with every outing, Reenard moved joint-top of the Division 3 table on Friday with a comfortable victory over pointless Dromid Pearses, 3-12 to 1-8. Indeed, the damage was done in the first half, with the winners cruising into a 10-point lead, 2-7 to 0-3.