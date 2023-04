Heavily-depleted Knocknagoshel down fancied Annascaul

Emmett O'Shea scored 1-5 as Fossa over came Ardfert in the County League last weekend Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

In the battle of two promoted outfits, who had started their Division 3 campaigns in great style, Fossa eventually ground down the determined challenge of Ardfert to pick up their second successive victory after an intriguing affair, 2-10 to 1-8.