Skellig Rangers beat neighbour Dromid Pearses but both clubs remain in the bottom two places in the division

Aodhan O’Neill, Sean Teahan and William Galvin (2) were Reenard's goal scorers in their one-point win away to Churchill in Division 3 — © SPORTSFILE

Churchill remain on top of the Division 3 table, but their 100 per winning record came to an end at the weekend when they were pipped at the post by Reenard in an absolute thriller, 4-6 to 2-11, with the visitors’ goal scoring abilities ultimately decisive.