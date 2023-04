John Mitchels produced a barn-storming first-half display to get the better of Knocknagoshel

John Mitchels' James Duggan takes a shot as Knocknagoshels Conor Sheehan and Eoin McSweeny watch on at the Senior Mens League Round at Mitchels club Sunday afternoon Photo by Mark O‘Sullivan

Churchill are now sole leaders of Division 3 after a very impressive victory over near neighbours Ardfert, 0-14 to 0-7, with Dónal Rooney’s men now the only side with a perfect 100% winning record after four rounds.