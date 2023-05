Fossa move clear in second place after they won a hum-dinger of a contest in Annascaul

Diarmuid Keating scored two goals from two penalties for Skellig Rangers but Churchill still found a way to win by two points in Portmagee — © SPORTSFILE

Churchill are now out on their own at the top of Division 3 after continuing their 100 per cent winning record with a hard-fought victory over Skellig Rangers, 0-14 to 2-6, in Portmagee, a result that will do wonders for the growing morale in Donal Rooney’s camp.