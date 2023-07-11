Kerry SFL Division 3: Ardfert’s promotion confirmed with John Mitchels and Fossa likely to join them
Ballydonoghue beat Brosna to confirm the latter’s relegation to Division 4, but the win might still not be enough to see Ballydonoghue promoted
Ardfert are the first team promoted from Division 3 following their Friday night victory at home to Knocknagoshel, 1-20 to 2-8, sealing back-to-back ascensions to continue their upward trajectory under the stewardship of Eamon Ferris and Clive O’Callaghan.