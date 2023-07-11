Kerry SFL Division 3: Ardfert’s promotion confirmed with John Mitchels and Fossa likely to join them

Ballydonoghue beat Brosna to confirm the latter’s relegation to Division 4, but the win might still not be enough to see Ballydonoghue promoted

John O'Dowd Kerryman Today at 18:48