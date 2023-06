Skellig Rangers’ relegation is confirmed despite winning away to neighbours Reenard

John Mitchels wing back Patrick Kearney in possession and feeling the intensity of Churchill centre forward, Seán Donnellan's challenge during their County SFL Division 3 game at Mitchels GAA ground on Sunday. Photo by John Reidy

Ardfert have seized control of Division 3 by moving into a one-point lead at the top of the table following an impressive victory in Annascaul on Sunday, 1-15 to 1-10. With the squad bolstered by the hurling returnees in recent weeks, the winners’ confidence is soaring.