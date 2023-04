Beaufort and Kenmare Shamrocks, meanwhile, play out an exciting draw

James O'Connor of Na Gaeil puts the pressure on Listowel Emmets' Darragh Leahy during their County SFL Division 2 clash in Killeen on Sunday afternoon Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

Glenflesk continued their sensational County League form, recording their 15th successive victory in the competition, to move to the summit of Division 2 following a hard-fought victory over Glenbeigh / Glencar.