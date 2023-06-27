Kerry SFL Division 2: Laune Rangers, Glenflesk and An Ghaeltacht promoted with Firies relegated after losing
The only matter to be resolved in the final round is which of the three promoted clubs will go up as Division 2 champions
Kerryman
It is all done and dusted at the business end of the Division 2 table, with An Ghaeltacht, Glenflesk and Laune Rangers all cementing their promotions to the top flight over the weekend while, at the bottom, Firies have fallen through the relegation trap-door, along with Currow and St Marys.