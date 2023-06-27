Kerry SFL Division 2: Laune Rangers, Glenflesk and An Ghaeltacht promoted with Firies relegated after losing

The only matter to be resolved in the final round is which of the three promoted clubs will go up as Division 2 champions

Glenbeigh-Glencar's Caolim Teahan in possession against Firies duo of TJ Palmer and Diarmuid O'Mahony in their SFL Division 2 game. Firies lost by four points, a result that confirmed their relegation to Division 3. Photo by Michael G Kenny

John O'Dowd Kerryman Today at 15:51