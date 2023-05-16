Kerry SFL Division 2: Eoin O’Sullivan’s three goals for Laune Rangers helps them go joint-top with Kenmare
Late Dara Devine goal sees Na Gaeil snatch win away to St Marys which leaves the Cahersiveen club still without a point
John O'DowdKerryman
Five-goal Laune Rangers stole the show at the weekend, moving joint top of the Division 2 standings, with an impressive 5-6 to 1-10 victory over Firies in Farranfore. Eoin O’Sullivan was the star of the show for Liam Hassett’s charges, notching a hat-trick of green flags.