Kerry SFL Division 2: Eoin O’Sullivan’s three goals for Laune Rangers helps them go joint-top with Kenmare

Late Dara Devine goal sees Na Gaeil snatch win away to St Marys which leaves the Cahersiveen club still without a point

Laune Rangers' Eoin O'Sullivan scores his second and his team's fourth goal against Firies in Farranfore in their County SFL Division 2 game. Photo from Laune Rangers Facebook

Five-goal Laune Rangers stole the show at the weekend, moving joint top of the Division 2 standings, with an impressive 5-6 to 1-10 victory over Firies in Farranfore. Eoin O’Sullivan was the star of the show for Liam Hassett’s charges, notching a hat-trick of green flags.