There’s a three-way tie at the top of the Division 2 table after eight rounds

Glenflesk's Darragh Roche was to the fore against Templenoe on the weekend Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

There is a three-way tie at the top of the Division 2 table, with three rounds left to play, after Laune Rangers and Glenflesk joined An Ghaeltacht at the summit following their respective victories over the weekend.